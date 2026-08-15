Serious two-car crash closes A36 in both directions as air ambulance called

A major road through Wiltshire has been closed in both directions following a serious collision involving two cars. The A36 is shut between the A303 at Deptford and the B390 at Knook following the crash shortly after 2pm today, Saturday, August 15.

A significant emergency services response is at the scene, with Wiltshire Police, firefighters, ambulance crews and an air ambulance all attending. National Highways has confirmed the road is closed in both directions and warned motorists to expect delays.

Traffic is currently being diverted locally while emergency crews deal with the incident. National Highways service providers are also heading to the scene to assist with traffic management.

Drivers planning to use the A36 are being urged to allow additional time for their journeys and consider alternative routes. The nature and extent of any injuries have not yet been confirmed.

The road is expected to remain closed while emergency services work at the scene and investigations into the collision are carried out. This is a developing incident and further updates will follow.