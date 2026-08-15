Major incident declared as huge Luton showroom fire forces homes to be evacuated

A major incident has been declared in Luton after a huge fire tore through a commercial building close to railway tracks, forcing nearby residents to evacuate their homes. Around 10 fire engines and several specialist appliances were deployed after firefighters were called to the blaze shortly after 6am on Saturday, August 15.

The fire is understood to involve a bathroom showroom in the Selbourne Road area of Luton, with large plumes of smoke visible across the surrounding area. Residents living close to the incident have been evacuated, while people affected by the smoke are being urged to keep their windows and doors closed.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has been supported by crews and specialist resources from neighbouring Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire. Firefighters have surrounded the burning building and are using large quantities of water in an attempt to contain and extinguish the blaze.

A fire service spokesperson said: “Crews have surrounded the fire and are using water jets to apply large amounts of water to tackle and contain it. “Currently on scene we have 10 fire engines, three aerial platforms to tackle the fire from above, two water carriers and an incident command unit.

“Residents affected by smoke in the area are encouraged to keep their windows and doors closed.” Firefighters are expected to remain at the scene for the rest of Saturday.

The service added: “Firefighters have worked incredibly hard in challenging circumstances to extinguish the fire and it is anticipated the fire service will be on scene for the rest of the day. “All people are accounted for.”

At least four road junctions around Selbourne Road remain closed while emergency services continue their operation. The large amount of water being used to fight the blaze could also affect supplies locally, with residents warned they may experience low water pressure or potentially no water.

The incident is also close to railway infrastructure, although the information currently available does not confirm the extent of any disruption to train services. The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.