Firefighters tackle building blaze in Batley as residents warned to shut windows

Firefighters are tackling a building fire in Batley, with people living nearby being warned to keep their windows and doors closed. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to the incident on Warwick Road and remain at the scene dealing with the blaze. Smoke from the fire is affecting the surrounding area, prompting the fire service to issue safety advice to residents. A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Crews are currently in attendance at a building fire on Warwick Road in Batley. “Due to smoke in the area, we’re asking people living nearby to please keep windows and doors closed while crews deal with the incident. “Please avoid the immediate area where possible to allow emergency services to work safely.” People are being urged to stay away from Warwick Road while firefighters continue their operation. The extent of the fire and whether anyone has been injured have not yet been confirmed. The cause of the blaze is also currently unknown. This is a developing incident and further updates will follow as more information becomes available. UKNIP