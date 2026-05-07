The A27 in West Sussex is currently closed in both directions after a police-led incident. Sussex Police and West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service are on scene, causing significant disruption between Shoreham and Southwick.

Full Road Shutdown

The westbound carriageway is shut between the A293 and A283 near Shoreham, while the eastbound stretch is closed between the A270 and A293 close to Southwick. The closures have resulted in a full road closure with severe delays expected in the area.

Official Diversion Routes

Westbound drivers are advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion signs: exit at Hangleton Interchange onto the A293 southbound, then turn west onto the A270 to rejoin the A27 at Holmbush Interchange. Eastbound traffic should follow the hollow diamond diversion signs: leave the A27 at Southwick/Shoreham junction, take the A270 at Holmbush Roundabout towards Brighton, then turn left onto the A293 at Portslade to return to the A27.

Travel Advice

Motorists planning to use the A27 through West Sussex should allow extra time for their journeys and consider alternative routes or timings to avoid delays caused by the police operation.