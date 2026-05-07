Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

ROAD CLOSURE A27 West Sussex Closed Both Ways Following Police Incident

Chaos on A23 as Lorry Overturns

The A27 in West Sussex is currently closed in both directions after a police-led incident. Sussex Police and West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service are on scene, causing significant disruption between Shoreham and Southwick.

Full Road Shutdown

The westbound carriageway is shut between the A293 and A283 near Shoreham, while the eastbound stretch is closed between the A270 and A293 close to Southwick. The closures have resulted in a full road closure with severe delays expected in the area.

Official Diversion Routes

Westbound drivers are advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion signs: exit at Hangleton Interchange onto the A293 southbound, then turn west onto the A270 to rejoin the A27 at Holmbush Interchange. Eastbound traffic should follow the hollow diamond diversion signs: leave the A27 at Southwick/Shoreham junction, take the A270 at Holmbush Roundabout towards Brighton, then turn left onto the A293 at Portslade to return to the A27.

Travel Advice

Motorists planning to use the A27 through West Sussex should allow extra time for their journeys and consider alternative routes or timings to avoid delays caused by the police operation.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Two Teens Charged with Murder of 14-Year-Old Eghosa Ogbebor in Woolwich

MURDER CHARGE Two Teens Charged with Murder of 14-Year-Old Eghosa Ogbebor in Woolwich

UK News
Driver Avoids Jail After Fatal Pitsea Crash Killing Two Children

IN JUSTICE Driver Avoids Jail After Fatal Pitsea Crash Killing Two Children

UK News
Three Men Jailed for Life Over Feltham Teen’s Fatal Stabbing

MURDER VERDICT Three Men Jailed for Life Over Feltham Teen’s Fatal Stabbing

UK News
Huddersfield Schools Locked Down After Malicious Emails, Man Arrested

SCHOOL LOCKDOWN Huddersfield Schools Locked Down After Malicious Emails, Man Arrested

UK News
Man Charged With Murder Over Wiltshire Newborn Baby Death

Man Charged With Murder Over Wiltshire Newborn Baby Death

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Wanted Swindon Man Kieran Evers Over Stalking

MAN ON THE RUN Police Appeal to Find Wanted Swindon Man Kieran Evers Over Stalking

UK News
Major Fire Engulfs Commercial Units in Aylesbury Industrial Estate

FIRE ALERT Major Fire Engulfs Commercial Units in Aylesbury Industrial Estate

UK News
Ian Watkins Murder Trial Hears Inmate Slashed Throat at HMP Wakefield

Ian Watkins Murder Trial Hears Inmate Slashed Throat at HMP Wakefield

UK News
Missing 18-Year-Old Annette Mittawa Last Seen in Rochester Area

MISSING APPEAL Missing 18-Year-Old Annette Mittawa Last Seen in Rochester Area

UK News
Dana White Dismisses Men’s Mental Health, Blames Society for ‘Displaced’ Young Men

MENTAL BACKLASH Dana White Dismisses Men’s Mental Health, Blames Society for ‘Displaced’ Young Men

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Britannia Hotels Charged Over Fatal Wardrobe Death in Liverpool

SENT TO CROWN COURT Britannia Hotels Charged Over Fatal Wardrobe Death in Liverpool

UK News
Britannia Hotels Charged Over Fatal Wardrobe Death in Liverpool

Britannia Hotels Charged Over Fatal Wardrobe Death in Liverpool

UK News
Man Arrested Over Sale of Morgan McSweeney’s Stolen Phone in London

THEFT PROBE Man Arrested Over Sale of Morgan McSweeney’s Stolen Phone in London

UK News
Man Arrested Over Sale of Morgan McSweeney’s Stolen Phone in London

Man Arrested Over Sale of Morgan McSweeney’s Stolen Phone in London

UK News
Bristol Mum Joanne Shaw Dies in Suspected Deliberate Explosion

TRAGIC LOSS Bristol Mum Joanne Shaw Dies in Suspected Deliberate Explosion

UK News
Bristol Mum Joanne Shaw Dies in Suspected Deliberate Explosion

Bristol Mum Joanne Shaw Dies in Suspected Deliberate Explosion

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
John Rytting Dies in Prison After Jailing Over Poppy Widdison’s Drug Death

PRISON DEATH John Rytting Dies in Prison After Jailing Over Poppy Widdison’s Drug Death

UK News
John Rytting Dies in Prison After Jailing Over Poppy Widdison’s Drug Death

John Rytting Dies in Prison After Jailing Over Poppy Widdison’s Drug Death

UK News
Woman Jailed for Stabbing Husband in Norwich Dog Dispute

KNIFE ATTACK Woman Jailed for Stabbing Husband in Norwich Dog Dispute

UK News
Woman Jailed for Stabbing Husband in Norwich Dog Dispute

Woman Jailed for Stabbing Husband in Norwich Dog Dispute

UK News
Benefits Claimant Warned DWP Before Suicide Over Universal Credit Cut

BENEFIT TRAGEDY Benefits Claimant Warned DWP Before Suicide Over Universal Credit Cut

UK News
Benefits Claimant Warned DWP Before Suicide Over Universal Credit Cut

Benefits Claimant Warned DWP Before Suicide Over Universal Credit Cut

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Neville Hattersley Jailed 19 Years for Sexual Offences in Calderdale

SEXUAL PREDATOR Neville Hattersley Jailed 19 Years for Sexual Offences in Calderdale

UK News
Neville Hattersley Jailed 19 Years for Sexual Offences in Calderdale

Neville Hattersley Jailed 19 Years for Sexual Offences in Calderdale

UK News
David Stroud First Convicted Under New UK Sex Harassment Law on Train

POLICE FIRST David Stroud First Convicted Under New UK Sex Harassment Law on Train

UK News
David Stroud First Convicted Under New UK Sex Harassment Law on Train

David Stroud First Convicted Under New UK Sex Harassment Law on Train

UK News
Woman Faces Manslaughter Trial Over 1978 Thornton Heath Toddler Bath Death

TRIAL UPDATE Woman Faces Manslaughter Trial Over 1978 Thornton Heath Toddler Bath Death

UK News
Woman Faces Manslaughter Trial Over 1978 Thornton Heath Toddler Bath Death

Woman Faces Manslaughter Trial Over 1978 Thornton Heath Toddler Bath Death

UK News
Watch Live