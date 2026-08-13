Major emergency response at Chadwell Heath station after reports of person hit by train

A major emergency response has been reported at Chadwell Heath railway station this evening following reports that a person has been struck by a train. Residents reported seeing large numbers of fire engines, ambulances and police vehicles heading towards the station and surrounding areas, including Porters Avenue, Valence Avenue and Church Elm Lane.

An air ambulance was also reported to have landed nearby in Goodmayes Park as emergency crews responded. Witnesses said a train had stopped at Chadwell Heath station and several people in the area reported that a person had been hit.

One local resident said their wife had been on the stopped train and had been told somebody had been struck. Another witness described seeing “loads of fire engines, ambulances and rapid response” vehicles near Chadwell Heath, while others reported emergency vehicles travelling through surrounding streets.

The exact circumstances of the incident, including the condition of the person involved, have not yet been officially confirmed. Transport for London’s live status information currently lists Chadwell Heath as affected by a part closure, although the public status page does not currently provide confirmation of the reported person-struck incident.

British Transport Police and the other emergency services have been approached for further information. Members of the public are being advised to expect disruption around Chadwell Heath station while emergency crews remain at the scene. This is a developing incident and further updates will follow.