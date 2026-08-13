Two seriously injured and nine hurt after passenger train derails near Lewes

Two people have suffered serious injuries and nine others have been hurt after a passenger train carrying around 150 people derailed near Lewes in East Sussex. South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed the casualty figures on Thursday evening as emergency crews continued dealing with what has been declared a major incident. The train derailed shortly before 4pm between Haywards Heath and Lewes, with images from the scene showing several carriages leaving the tracks and lying on their sides. Around 150 passengers were on board when the derailment happened.

Two seriously injured

South East Coast Ambulance Service said two patients had sustained serious injuries, while another nine suffered less serious injuries. Patients have been assessed and treated at the scene, with some taken to local hospitals for further treatment and care. Passengers who did not require hospital treatment have been taken to a nearby community centre where they are being supported. The ambulance service said:

“This remains a complex and ongoing multi-agency response. Our priority continues to be providing care to those affected and ensuring the safety of everyone involved.”

Members of the public have been urged to stay away from the area while emergency crews continue their work.

Ten fire engines at scene

A major emergency response remains in place, involving police, paramedics and firefighters. East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said 10 fire engines, a Command Support Unit, technical rescue units, officers and other specialist resources had been deployed. Firefighters have been helping emergency crews reach passengers and assisting with the wider rescue operation. British Transport Police and Sussex Police are also at the scene.

Investigation launched

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) has deployed inspectors to Lewes and has begun gathering evidence to establish how the derailment occurred. Aerial images show at least three carriages having left the railway line, with emergency personnel working around the wreckage. The cause of the derailment has not yet been established.

Southern tells passengers: Do not travel

All railway lines through Lewes have been closed to allow unrestricted access for the emergency services. Southern has advised passengers not to travel, with Cooksbridge and Plumpton stations also closed. Services are unable to operate between Brighton and Lewes, Haywards Heath and Lewes, and Seaford/Eastbourne and Lewes. Passengers already travelling are facing significant disruption and delays.

MP calls incident ‘very serious’

Lewes MP James MacCleary described the derailment as a “very serious incident”. Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander earlier said she was “deeply concerned” and thanked emergency services responding to the incident. The emergency response and investigation remain ongoing. This is a developing story and will be updated as further information is confirmed.