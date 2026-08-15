Firefighters battle large woodland blaze in South Shropshire as strong winds hamper operation

Firefighters have worked through the night tackling a large fire involving a wood pile and woodland near Clunton in South Shropshire. Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident late on Friday evening, with eight fire engines and additional support crews deployed at the height of the operation. Crews faced challenging conditions as winds threatened to spread the flames through the surrounding area. Residents nearby were advised to stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed while firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control. Fire crews continued their efforts throughout the night to contain the spread of the fire, receiving assistance from farmers and members of the local community. In an update on Saturday morning, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews have continued firefighting overnight to contain the spread of fire. “We had amazing support from the local community/farmers ‘thank you’. “We have four crews and support on scene and will continue damping down and monitoring. Thanks to our crews and Fire Control.” The incident has now been scaled back from eight appliances to four crews, although firefighters remain at the scene carrying out damping-down operations and monitoring for hotspots. The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.