Teenager Jamal Ringrose Fatally Stabbed in Dollis Hill Murder Probe

Metropolitan Police detectives have launched a murder investigation after 15-year-old Jamal Ringrose was fatally stabbed in Dollis Hill on the night of Saturday, 30 May. Emergency services were called to Dudden Hill Lane at 10:36pm where Jamal was treated for stab wounds before being rushed to the hospital. He tragically died on Thursday, 4 June.

Multiple Arrests Made

A 15-year-old boy was charged with affray and possession of an offensive weapon, appearing at Willesden Magistrates’ Court. Police also arrested a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm, with the younger suspect still in custody, while the older man has been released on bail.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Detective Inspector Simon Ager urged anyone present around Dudden Hill Lane at the time to come forward with information. Authorities are particularly seeking dashcam or mobile phone footage from witnesses that could help establish the incident’s full circumstances. Footage can be submitted through the police portal.

Community Policing Measures

Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams confirmed a temporary Section 60 order was enforced immediately after the incident, allowing stop and searches to deter further violence. Although the order has since been lifted, officers remain actively patrolling the area to engage with residents and maintain safety.

How To Help

Anyone with information about the stabbing/" title="Stabbing" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">stabbing is encouraged to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 9258/30MAY, or anonymously reach out to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.