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SERIAL RAPIST Trainee Surgeon Jailed 14 Years for Raping Two Women in Devon and Cornwall

Trainee Surgeon Jailed 14 Years for Raping Two Women in Devon and Cornwall

A trainee surgeon from Redhill, Surrey, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after being convicted at retrial for raping two women in their homes in North Devon and Cornwall. Salil Korambayil, 34, met the victims via social media and was found guilty of three counts of rape by Judge Simon Carr at Truro Crown Court on 25 June 2026.

Conviction After Retrial

Korambayil was originally convicted in November 2023, but his convictions were quashed by the Court of Appeal following his appeal. The retrial lifted previous reporting restrictions, allowing details of the case to be made public.

Multiple Offences And Sentencing

The offences include one rape in North Devon in August 2020 and two in Cornwall in March 2021. Korambayil received two consecutive seven-year sentences and must sign the sex offenders’ register for life.

Victims Strength Praised

The victims were commended for their resilience in engaging with the legal process despite the trauma. One victim described the retrial as reopening a dark period marked by nightmares and flashbacks but expressed gratitude for achieving justice.

Support The Attack

Detective Inspector Daniel Massey, leading Operation Humilis, thanked the victims for their courage and his team for their dedication. Devon & Cornwall Police urged all sexual abuse victims to come forward and reassured them of ongoing support and investigation.

Help And Reporting

Anyone affected can contact Devon and Cornwall Police quoting Operation Humilis or crime reference 50002000044. Support is also available through the National Rape Crisis Helpline (0808 802 9999) and local Sexual Assault Referral Centres (0300 303 4626). Further information and reporting options can be found on the official Devon and Cornwall Police website.

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