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NEW BORN Princess Eugenie welcomes baby daughter with husband Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie welcomes baby daughter with husband Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, have welcomed the arrival of their third child – a baby daughter. The couple announced the happy news on Tuesday, confirming their daughter was born at 6.20pm on Monday 3 August at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal. The newborn weighed 6lb 9oz. In a statement shared on The Royal Family’s official Instagram account, Buckingham Palace said: “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter.” The statement added that King Charles III, Queen Camilla and other members of the Royal Family had been informed of the birth and were “delighted” by the news. The baby is the third child for Princess Eugenie and Mr Brooksbank, who married at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in October 2018. They are already parents to two sons – August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, who was born in February 2021, and Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, who was born in May 2023. The birth marks another addition to the Royal Family, with the couple yet to publicly announce their daughter’s name.

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