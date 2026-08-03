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CONTROLLED ACCESS Cairngorms Wildfire Cordons to Be Reduced as Refuel Event Given Controlled Access

Cairngorms Wildfire Cordons to Be Reduced as Refuel Event Given Controlled Access

Emergency services have announced plans to begin a phased reduction of some cordons around the Cairngorms wildfire, with controlled access to be introduced ahead of this week’s Refuel event at Badaguish. The multi-agency response confirmed that, following a reduction in the incident cordon by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), people working at the event and those staying on-site will be permitted to pass the existing road checkpoint at Coylumbridge from Tuesday 4 August. Access will be limited to Badaguish, where an incident cordon remains in place, and visitors will need to provide proof of site access or a valid Refuel event ticket.

Public Safety Remains Top Priority

Despite the easing of some restrictions, officials stressed that the Glenmore Forest and Loch Morlich area remains an active incident ground and is still closed to the general public. Ongoing firefighting operations, heavy machinery, unstable trees awaiting removal and helicopter activity continue to pose significant risks. Authorities said access to and from the Refuel event will be tightly managed by event organisers to prevent members of the public entering the closed wildfire zone.

Progress Made Tackling Hotspots

Firefighters continue to make good progress extinguishing deep-seated fires and dampening down remaining hotspots across the Glenmore area. Around 30 firefighters, supported by six fire appliances, remain at the scene alongside partner agencies and helicopters. Heavy machinery is also being used to remove damaged trees and dig trenches through peat to prevent underground fire spread.

Traffic and Access Plans Introduced

To support the event while maintaining public safety, Highland Council has prepared a traffic management plan, while Forestry and Land Scotland has developed a public access management plan covering the forest and surrounding area. The plans are designed to manage visitor numbers, reduce traffic congestion and prevent unauthorised access via forest tracks, mountain bike trails and surrounding roads. Officials said both plans will be reviewed regularly as cordons continue to be assessed. As restrictions are gradually lifted, all available routes into and out of the area will be clearly signposted, with guidance provided on which locations remain accessible.  

Further Reopening Expected Later This Week

The multi-agency partnership said any decision to reduce cordons will only be taken once all responding organisations are satisfied that it is safe to do so. Daily reviews are continuing, and further information regarding wider public access and arrangements for local businesses is expected later this week.

Support for Residents and Businesses

Meanwhile, Highland Council is continuing to host drop-in sessions for residents and businesses affected by the wildfire, providing advice on the support available. Police Scotland has also reminded the public that the latest road closures and travel information are available through its website and official social media channels as emergency operations continue.

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