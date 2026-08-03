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SEARCH CONTINUES Renewed Appeal to Find Missing 76-Year-Old Man as Police Seek Dashcam Footage

Renewed Appeal to Find Missing 76-Year-Old Man as Police Seek Dashcam Footage

Police have issued a renewed appeal to help find a missing 76-year-old man from Tunbridge Wells, urging motorists to check their dashcam footage for possible sightings. John O’Neill was reported missing on the morning of Sunday 2 August, and officers say they are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Last Known Movements

Mr O’Neill was last seen near Pembury Hospital at around 12.45pm on Friday 31 July. Investigators now believe he may have been seen between 8am and 9am on Saturday 1 August travelling between the Tesco Roundabout and the bridge over the Pembury Bypass. Police are appealing to anyone who drove through the area during that time to review any dashcam footage that could assist the search.

Description

John is described as:

  • White
  • 5ft 7in tall
  • Slim build
  • Grey hair

When he was last seen, he was wearing:

  • A blue T-shirt
  • Dark trousers
  • Dark shoes

He was also carrying a brown checked top.

Growing Concern

Kent Police say concerns for John’s welfare are increasing as enquiries continue to establish his whereabouts. Officers are asking the public to remain vigilant and report any possible sightings immediately.

Appeal for Information

Anyone with critical information about John O’Neill’s whereabouts is urged to call 999 immediately. Anyone with other information that could assist the search, including relevant dashcam footage from the Pembury area, is asked to contact Kent Police on 101 or via the live chat service on the Kent Police website, quoting reference 2-0489.

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