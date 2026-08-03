Teenage girl escapes after being forced into car in Harlow as police launch urgent appeal

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl was allegedly forced into a car in Harlow before escaping in Epping. Essex Police said officers were called to the incident shortly after 6.50pm on Monday 3 August, following reports that a teenage girl had been forced into a vehicle in Church Langley. The incident is reported to have started in the Minton Lane car park by Tesco, before the vehicle travelled to Epping. Police said the girl managed to escape from the car at around 7.30pm in Buckingham Road, at the junction with Lower Swaines, where she was able to get help.

The victim is now safely back with her family and is being supported by specialist officers. Thankfully, she did not suffer any serious injuries. Detectives have launched an investigation and are urgently appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have captured it on dashcam or CCTV, to come forward. The girl is described as white, with blonde hair, and was wearing a black top, black shorts, white socks and white trainers. The vehicle involved is believed to be a black car, while the suspects are described as white men wearing tracksuits.

Detective Sergeant Paul Marks said: “We know this incident will be concerning to people. We understand and we are working at pace to try and identify the car and the men involved in this incident. “If you were at either of these locations this evening please check your dashcam or CCTV.” Anyone with information, CCTV, dashcam footage or any other evidence relating to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident 1362 of 3 August.