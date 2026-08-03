Six-Year-Old Girl Dies Following Collision Between Car and Tractor in Warwickshire

A six-year-old girl has died after a collision between a car and a tractor on a rural road in Warwickshire. Emergency services were called to the B4455, east of Stratford-upon-Avon, at around 5pm on Friday 31 July, following reports of a crash involving a Volkswagen Tiguan and a tractor. The young girl sustained serious head injuries and was taken to hospital by air ambulance, but despite the efforts of medical staff, she sadly died the following morning.

Family Being Supported

Warwickshire Police confirmed the girl’s family is being supported by specially trained officers. In a statement, the force said:

“We were called to a report of a collision involving the drivers of a tractor and a VW Tiguan on the stretch of road between the turning for Compton Verney and the Five Ways roundabout (near the B4100 Banbury Road).

“Officers attended along with the ambulance service and the air ambulance, who took a six-year-old girl with serious head injuries to hospital.

“Sadly, she died the following morning and her family is being supported by specially trained officers.”

Others Escape Injury

Police said two other young passengers travelling in the Volkswagen were left shaken by the collision but were not physically injured. The drivers of both the Volkswagen Tiguan and the tractor also escaped injury.

Investigation Underway

Officers from Warwickshire Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage from the B4455 between Compton Verney and the Five Ways roundabout around the time of the incident is urged to contact Warwickshire Police. The force has not yet released the identity of the young girl, and formal identification is expected to take place in due course.