Man Suffers Head Injury After Bottle Assault in Plymouth as Police Appeal for Witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 40s was struck over the head with a glass bottle during an assault in Plymouth. Devon & Cornwall Police were called to Basket Ope at around 1.20am on Friday 31 July following reports that a man had been attacked. The victim, who is local to Plymouth, sustained a head injury after reportedly being hit on the back of the head with a glass bottle. He was taken to Derriford Hospital for treatment. Police confirmed his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Man Arrested

A scene guard was put in place while officers carried out forensic examinations and enquiries at the location. A 54-year-old local man has since been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been released on conditional bail while the investigation continues.

Appeal for Information

Investigating officers are now urging anyone who witnessed the assault or has information that could assist enquiries to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon & Cornwall Police online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 50260201898. Information can also be provided anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through its online reporting service.