The Metropolitan Police have renewed their appeal for information about a schoolgirl who disappeared nearly five decades ago, as her sister makes an emotional plea for answers. Suzanne Lawrence was just 14 years old when she vanished in the summer of 1979. Now, almost 50 years later, detectives from the Met’s East Area Missing Persons Unit are continuing to investigate her disappearance and have released new age-progression images showing how she may look today at the age of 61.

Vanished After Leaving Home

Suzanne and her younger sister, Michelle, then aged 13, left their family home in Harold Hill, east London, on 27 July 1979, telling their mother they planned to stay with friends in Dagenham. However, after the sisters argued, Michelle returned home alone on 31 July. She later told police they had met three boys, believed to be aged between 14 and 17, at a fair in Highbury Fields, north London. According to Michelle, the boys took them to a nearby squat, but despite accompanying officers back to the area, she was unable to identify its location. Suzanne has never been seen since.

Investigation Never Closed

At the time of her disappearance, officers believed Suzanne may have joined a travelling fair, but extensive enquiries failed to trace her. Detectives have now reviewed the case and say they are keeping an open mind about what happened, including the possibility that Suzanne may have come to harm. Officers continue to support Suzanne’s family as they seek answers.

Sister’s Emotional Plea

Michelle Hooper, who was the last member of her family to see Suzanne, has spoken publicly in support of the renewed appeal. She said:

“I was the last member of the family to be with my sister before she disappeared.

“We left home together and for a period we were both trying to survive away from home. Eventually I returned, but Suzanne did not.”

She added:

“Many years have passed, but not a day goes by without wondering what happened to her.

“Our mother is now elderly and, like me, has lived for decades without knowing what became of her daughter. No family should have to endure such uncertainty for so long.”

Michelle appealed directly to anyone who may remember seeing the sisters during the summer of 1979.

“If anyone remembers seeing us, helping us, giving us somewhere to stay, or speaking to my sister during those days, please come forward.

“Even the smallest piece of information could be important.”

She also had a message for Suzanne herself:

“If my sister is alive, I want her to know that she has never been forgotten.”

Detectives Believe Key Witnesses May Hold Answers

Detective Chief Inspector Kam Sodhi, who is leading the investigation, said police remain committed to finding answers. He said officers believe Suzanne and Michelle experienced a short period of homelessness after leaving home. During that time, detectives believe the sisters met three teenage boys from the Highbury or Islington area, who may hold crucial information about Suzanne’s movements after Michelle returned home. DCI Sodhi said:

“Relationships and circumstances change over time. Information that may once have seemed insignificant could now be vital to finding answers for her family.

“Someone knows what happened to Suzanne.”

He also appealed directly to Suzanne herself:

“If you are reading this, please get in touch with us.”

Description

When she disappeared, Suzanne was described as:

White.

Around 5ft 3in to 5ft 5in tall.

tall. Slim build.

Dark brown straight hair.

Spoke with a local Essex accent.

Police have released two age-progression e-fit images showing how she may appear today.

Appeal for Information

Anyone with information about Suzanne Lawrence’s disappearance is urged to contact the Metropolitan Police by calling 101, quoting Operation Examen and reference 01/1106320/24. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Nearly five decades after Suzanne disappeared, detectives and her family hope someone will finally come forward with the information needed to uncover the truth.