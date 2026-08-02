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MID AIR CRASH Firefighting Helicopters Collide Mid-Air Battling Wildfires in Greece as Four Crew Members Rescued

Firefighting Helicopters Collide Mid-Air Battling Wildfires in Greece as Four Crew Members Rescued

Four crew members have survived after two firefighting helicopters collided mid-air while battling devastating wildfires west of Athens, with dramatic footage capturing the moment one aircraft burst into flames before crashing into a ravine. The collision happened in the Psatha region of Attica, around 42 miles west of Athens, as the helicopters were helping tackle fast-moving wildfires fuelled by gale-force winds. Both Bell helicopters had taken off from Elefsina military airport and were each carrying two crew members.

Dramatic Mid-Air Collision

Video footage circulating online shows one helicopter slowly approaching the other before their rotor blades collide. Moments later, one of the aircraft erupts into a fireball before plunging into rugged terrain below. Emergency services rushed to the scene and launched a rescue operation.

Four Crew Members Rescued

Greek media reports say all four crew memberstwo Greek nationals and two Romanian nationals – were rescued from the wreckage. They were taken to the 251st Air Force General Hospital in Athens. Two of those rescued were reportedly found unconscious, while the remaining two suffered what are believed to be minor injuries. The circumstances surrounding the collision are now under investigation.

Wildfires Continue to Rage

The helicopters had been deployed to tackle major wildfires burning near Porto Germeno, northwest of Athens. Nearly 500 firefighters, assisted by emergency personnel from France and Romania, have been battling multiple blazes across the region. Authorities say strong winds have caused fires to spread rapidly, making conditions extremely dangerous for firefighters. Firefighter and doctor Giorgos Doulas said:

“The situation is extremely hard, especially today. We have really strong winds. The direction of the fire can’t be determined easily.”

Fire department deputy spokesman Yiannis Artopios added:

“The wind was so strong that firefighters on the scene couldn’t even open their vehicle doors.”

Prime Minister Warned Aircraft Could Not Operate Safely

Just hours before the collision, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis warned that firefighting aircraft were struggling to operate safely because of the extreme weather. He said:

“When winds blow with such intensity, even the dozens of aerial assets at our disposal cannot operate safely.

“On several occasions in recent days, it was impossible to either draw water or drop it, as extreme turbulence made flights impossible.”

Hundreds Evacuated

The fires have already destroyed more than 100 homes, while hundreds of residents and tourists have been forced to flee. Earlier this week:

  • More than 200 residents from Agios Vasileios were evacuated by sea.
  • Around 500 people, many of them tourists, were rescued after fires rapidly spread near a village in central Greece.

Wildfires are also burning across parts of the Peloponnese, Crete, Paros and Lesvos, with emergency services continuing to battle multiple fronts.

Travel Advice

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has not advised against travel to Greece but has warned visitors there is a high risk of wildfires. Travellers are being urged to register their mobile phones to receive emergency alerts and to follow instructions issued by the Greek authorities. The collision comes as southern Europe continues to endure one of its most destructive wildfire seasons in recent years, with prolonged heatwaves and strong winds creating extremely hazardous conditions for emergency crews.

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