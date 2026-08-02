Police Launch Public Appeal to Trace Wanted Man Sought Over Assault Investigation

Devon & Cornwall Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a wanted man from the Redruth area in connection with an assault investigation. Officers are searching for 33-year-old Tyrone Daniel, who is wanted in relation to a report of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH). Despite extensive enquiries to trace him, police have so far been unable to locate Daniel and are now asking members of the public to come forward with information about his whereabouts.

Distinctive Tattoos

Tyrone Daniel is described as:

White

Approximately 5ft 9in tall

tall Stocky build

Short brown hair

Brown beard

He also has several distinctive tattoos, including:

Two diamond shapes near his left eye

Writing on the right-hand side of his neck

Do Not Approach

Devon & Cornwall Police are urging anyone who sees Daniel not to approach him. Instead, anyone with information about his whereabouts, or who sees him, is asked to call 999 immediately, quoting Log 135 of 26 July 2026. Police say enquiries to locate Daniel remain ongoing.