Six Fire Engines Battle Wildfire in Longfield as Crews Return to Tackle Hotspots

Firefighters have spent hours tackling a wildfire in Longfield after a large blaze broke out in open land on Saturday afternoon. Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) was called to Hartley Bottom Road, Longfield, at 2.50pm on Saturday, 1 August, following reports of a wildfire.

Major Firefighting Response

A total of six fire engines, supported by a bulk water carrier and an all-terrain vehicle (UTV), were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters used specialist wildfire equipment, including:

Beaters

High-pressure hose reel jets

Main jets

Kent Police also attended to assist with the incident.

Crews Return to Damp Down Hotspots

Following several hours of firefighting, crews successfully brought the blaze under control. However, firefighters later revisited the site to check for and extinguish any remaining hotspots to prevent the fire from reigniting. The incident was officially updated by KFRS at 8.15pm.

No Injuries Reported

No injuries were reported during the incident. The cause of the fire has not yet been established and remains under investigation. The latest wildfire comes as fire and rescue services across the UK continue to deal with an increase in outdoor fires during the warm, dry weather, with firefighters urging the public to take extra care in the countryside and avoid activities that could accidentally ignite vegetation.