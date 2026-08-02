Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

WILDFIRE ERUPTS Six Fire Engines Battle Wildfire in Longfield as Crews Return to Tackle Hotspots

Six Fire Engines Battle Wildfire in Longfield as Crews Return to Tackle Hotspots

Firefighters have spent hours tackling a wildfire in Longfield after a large blaze broke out in open land on Saturday afternoon. Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) was called to Hartley Bottom Road, Longfield, at 2.50pm on Saturday, 1 August, following reports of a wildfire.

Major Firefighting Response

A total of six fire engines, supported by a bulk water carrier and an all-terrain vehicle (UTV), were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters used specialist wildfire equipment, including:

  • Beaters
  • High-pressure hose reel jets
  • Main jets

Kent Police also attended to assist with the incident.

Crews Return to Damp Down Hotspots

Following several hours of firefighting, crews successfully brought the blaze under control. However, firefighters later revisited the site to check for and extinguish any remaining hotspots to prevent the fire from reigniting. The incident was officially updated by KFRS at 8.15pm.

No Injuries Reported

No injuries were reported during the incident. The cause of the fire has not yet been established and remains under investigation. The latest wildfire comes as fire and rescue services across the UK continue to deal with an increase in outdoor fires during the warm, dry weather, with firefighters urging the public to take extra care in the countryside and avoid activities that could accidentally ignite vegetation.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Fire

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
B&Q Urges Customers to Stop Using Table Fan Immediately Over Fire and Electric Shock Risk

URGENT RECALL B&Q Urges Customers to Stop Using Table Fan Immediately Over Fire and Electric Shock Risk

UK News
Families Evacuated From Finkley Down Farm Amid Gas Leak Near Andover

GAS DRAMA Families Evacuated From Finkley Down Farm Amid Gas Leak Near Andover

UK News
Three HGVs Involved in M25 Crash Near Dartford Crossing as Lane Closed and Delays Build

LONG DELAYS Three HGVs Involved in M25 Crash Near Dartford Crossing as Lane Closed and Delays Build

UK News
Major Industrial Fire Breaks Out at Newport Trading Estate as Residents Evacuated

MAJOR RESPONCE Major Industrial Fire Breaks Out at Newport Trading Estate as Residents Evacuated

UK News

HEARTWARMING Firefighters Rescue Eight Ducklings Trapped in Drain After Gruelling Week Battling Essex Wildfires

UK News
Labour Holds Greater Manchester Mayoralty as Low Turnout and Reform Performance Spark Debate

SOCIAL MEDIA FRENZY Labour Holds Greater Manchester Mayoralty as Low Turnout and Reform Performance Spark Debate

UK News
Man Charged After Two Teenage Girls Allegedly Raped in Blackpool Town Centre Alleyway

RAPE CHARGES Man Charged After Two Teenage Girls Allegedly Raped in Blackpool Town Centre Alleyway

UK News
Darlington Offender Jailed After Breaching Court Order Weeks After Child Abuse Image Conviction

COUNTY DURHAM Darlington Offender Jailed After Breaching Court Order Weeks After Child Abuse Image Conviction

UK News
Romford Mini Market Closed After £8,000 Worth of Illegal Tobacco Seized

POLICE CRACKDOWN Romford Mini Market Closed After £8,000 Worth of Illegal Tobacco Seized

UK News
Residents Evacuated After Suspected Explosion Damages Flats in Ipswich as Teenager Arrested

TEEN ARREST Residents Evacuated After Suspected Explosion Damages Flats in Ipswich as Teenager Arrested

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Russian ‘Doomsday Radio’ Falls Silent No More After Suspected Cruise Missile Enters Poland

NATO Russian ‘Doomsday Radio’ Falls Silent No More After Suspected Cruise Missile Enters Poland

UK News
Russian ‘Doomsday Radio’ Falls Silent No More After Suspected Cruise Missile Enters Poland

Russian ‘Doomsday Radio’ Falls Silent No More After Suspected Cruise Missile Enters Poland

UK News
Man Jailed After Brutal Glass Attack During Street Robbery in Great Barr

VIOLENT ROBBER Man Jailed After Brutal Glass Attack During Street Robbery in Great Barr

UK News
Man Jailed After Brutal Glass Attack During Street Robbery in Great Barr

Man Jailed After Brutal Glass Attack During Street Robbery in Great Barr

UK News
Urgent Search Launched for Missing 12-Year-Old Girl as Police Urge Public to Call 999

FIND AVA Urgent Search Launched for Missing 12-Year-Old Girl as Police Urge Public to Call 999

UK News
Urgent Search Launched for Missing 12-Year-Old Girl as Police Urge Public to Call 999

Urgent Search Launched for Missing 12-Year-Old Girl as Police Urge Public to Call 999

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Two Men Found Guilty of Running ‘Rocket’ County Lines Drugs Network Between Birmingham and Scunthorpe

CUT OFF Two Men Found Guilty of Running ‘Rocket’ County Lines Drugs Network Between Birmingham and Scunthorpe

UK News
Two Men Found Guilty of Running ‘Rocket’ County Lines Drugs Network Between Birmingham and Scunthorpe

Two Men Found Guilty of Running ‘Rocket’ County Lines Drugs Network Between Birmingham and Scunthorpe

UK News
Railway Worker Suffers Broken Eye Socket After Brutal Assault at Whitechapel Station

HORRIFIC ATTACK Railway Worker Suffers Broken Eye Socket After Brutal Assault at Whitechapel Station

UK News
Railway Worker Suffers Broken Eye Socket After Brutal Assault at Whitechapel Station

Railway Worker Suffers Broken Eye Socket After Brutal Assault at Whitechapel Station

UK News
Officer Fury After Domestic Violence Suspect Released on Bail Despite Alleged Assault on Two Police Officers

POLICING Officer Fury After Domestic Violence Suspect Released on Bail Despite Alleged Assault on Two Police Officers

UK News
Officer Fury After Domestic Violence Suspect Released on Bail Despite Alleged Assault on Two Police Officers

Officer Fury After Domestic Violence Suspect Released on Bail Despite Alleged Assault on Two Police Officers

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Two Southampton Men Sentenced After Police Seize More Than 300 Wraps of Crack Cocaine and Heroin

CRACK DEALER JAILED Two Southampton Men Sentenced After Police Seize More Than 300 Wraps of Crack Cocaine and Heroin

UK News
Two Southampton Men Sentenced After Police Seize More Than 300 Wraps of Crack Cocaine and Heroin

Two Southampton Men Sentenced After Police Seize More Than 300 Wraps of Crack Cocaine and Heroin

UK News
Man Jailed for Manslaughter After Single Punch Killed Defenceless 62-Year-Old in Leicester Park

ONE PUNCH KILL Man Jailed for Manslaughter After Single Punch Killed Defenceless 62-Year-Old in Leicester Park

UK News
Man Jailed for Manslaughter After Single Punch Killed Defenceless 62-Year-Old in Leicester Park

Man Jailed for Manslaughter After Single Punch Killed Defenceless 62-Year-Old in Leicester Park

UK News
Suspended Merseyside Police Officer Convicted of Misconduct After Targeting Sex Workers and Vulnerable Teenager

DIRTY COP Suspended Merseyside Police Officer Convicted of Misconduct After Targeting Sex Workers and Vulnerable Teenager

UK News
Suspended Merseyside Police Officer Convicted of Misconduct After Targeting Sex Workers and Vulnerable Teenager

Suspended Merseyside Police Officer Convicted of Misconduct After Targeting Sex Workers and Vulnerable Teenager

UK News
Watch Live