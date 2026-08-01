Boat Destroyed in Blaze Off Gosport Coast as 20 Firefighters and Coastguard Respond

A boat has been completely destroyed after catching fire off the Hampshire coast, prompting a major emergency response involving around 20 firefighters and HM Coastguard. Fire crews were called to Gilkicker Point, Gosport, at around 12.10pm on Saturday (1 August) after multiple 999 calls reported a vessel engulfed in flames. Thick smoke could be seen billowing into the sky, with the blaze visible from across the surrounding area.

Major Emergency Response

Firefighters from Fareham, Gosport, Cosham, Havant and Eastleigh attended the incident alongside HM Coastguard. At the height of the response, members of the public were urged to avoid the area while emergency services tackled the fire.

Boat Completely Destroyed

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service later confirmed the fire had been extinguished. A spokesperson said:

“The fire is now out and a stop message was received at 1.50pm. Around 20 firefighters, supported by HM Coastguard, extinguished the blaze which fully destroyed the boat. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.”

The vessel was left completely destroyed by the fire.

Eyewitnesses Watch Blaze

Witnesses described seeing flames engulfing the boat, with one person posting:

“Horrible to see and praying that the crew are safe.”

Fortunately, emergency services confirmed that no injuries were reported.

Investigation Expected

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed. An investigation is expected to establish how the blaze started. The incident has now concluded, with emergency services standing down after making the scene safe.