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GAS DRAMA Families Evacuated From Finkley Down Farm Amid Gas Leak Near Andover

Families Evacuated From Finkley Down Farm Amid Gas Leak Near Andover

Visitors to a popular Hampshire family attraction have been evacuated after a nearby gas leak prompted a major emergency response. Finkley Down Farm, near Andover, confirmed it was being evacuated by the fire service on Saturday due to a gas leak in the local area, stressing that the incident was not on the attraction’s site. In a statement, the attraction said:

“Currently being evacuated by fire brigade due to gas leak locally (not on Finkley site).”

Emergency Services at the Scene

The evacuation is understood to be linked to a gas leak near Walworth Road, where roadworks are taking place. Witnesses reported that emergency services closed the road beneath a nearby bridge, with motorists being turned around while the incident was dealt with. One local resident said:

“Road under the bridge closed to traffic and being turned around, appears to be isolated to the nearby roadworks. No panic needed.”

Others on social media suggested the leak was in the vicinity of the Walworth Road roadworks, with one resident commenting that the affected area extended “as far as Walworth Appliance Centre.”

Residents Seek Information

As emergency crews worked at the scene, concerned residents asked how large the evacuation zone was and where the leak had occurred. At the time of writing, emergency services have not confirmed the exact location of the gas leak or how many properties have been affected.

No Reports of Injuries

There have been no reports of any injuries in connection with the incident. Emergency services remain at the scene, and members of the public are being urged to avoid the area while the gas leak is made safe. Further updates are expected as more information becomes available.

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