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MAJOR RESPONCE Major Industrial Fire Breaks Out at Newport Trading Estate as Residents Evacuated

Major Industrial Fire Breaks Out at Newport Trading Estate as Residents Evacuated

Emergency services are tackling a major industrial fire at a trading estate in Newport after crews were called to the scene during the early hours of this morning. Firefighters were dispatched to the Star Trading Estate in Caerleon, Newport, at around 2.40am on Friday, following reports of a large blaze. Residents have been evacuated from nearby properties as emergency services continue to deal with the incident.

Large Emergency Response

The South Wales Fire and Rescue Service has deployed a significant number of resources to the scene, including:

  • 10 fire engines
  • An aerial ladder platform
  • A range of specialist firefighting equipment

Crews remain at the scene working to bring the fire under control. Police have urged members of the public to avoid the area while emergency services continue their response.

Water Supply Problems Reported

Some residents living nearby have reported problems with their water supply, although it is not yet known whether these are directly linked to the fire. Social media users have reported experiencing:

  • Yellow or discoloured tap water.
  • Low water pressure.
  • No water supply.

Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water has confirmed customers in the area may be experiencing no water or reduced water pressure. In an update, the utility company said:

“We expect all supplies to be fully restored by early afternoon.”

Investigation to Follow

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed and no information has been released regarding any injuries. Emergency services remain at the scene, with investigations expected to begin once the fire has been extinguished. Motorists and residents are advised to avoid the area while firefighting operations continue.

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Topics :CourtsFire

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