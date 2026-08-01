Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

HEARTWARMING Firefighters Rescue Eight Ducklings Trapped in Drain After Gruelling Week Battling Essex Wildfires

After one of the busiest weeks in recent memory, firefighters in Essex swapped battling major wildfires for a heartwarming rescue mission – saving eight ducklings trapped in a roadside drain before reuniting them with their anxious mother. Crews from Frinton Fire Station were called to help after the young birds became stuck and were unable to escape. Using care and patience, firefighters successfully rescued all eight ducklings before safely reuniting them with their waiting mother.

Welcome Change After Demanding Week

The rescue came after an exceptionally demanding period for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, with crews responding to multiple major incidents and tackling large wildfires across the county. Despite the recent challenges, firefighters say everyday emergencies continue alongside major incidents.  

“Sometimes the Smallest Rescues Bring the Biggest Smiles”

Sharing the rescue, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said:

“After one of the busiest and most physically demanding weeks we’ve had in a long time, this was exactly the call our crews needed.

“Between tackling wildfires and responding to major incidents across Essex, Frinton Fire Station firefighters were called to rescue eight ducklings that had become trapped in a drain.

“The team safely rescued every one of them before reuniting them with their very relieved mum.”

Always Ready to Respond

The fire service said the incident serves as a reminder that, while large-scale emergencies often make the headlines, firefighters continue to respond to a wide range of incidents every day. These include road traffic collisions, house fires, animal rescues and supporting other emergency services across Essex. The service added:

“It’s also a reminder that while you’ve seen us tackling some huge incidents this week, the everyday calls don’t stop.

“From rescues like this to road traffic collisions, house fires and assisting our other emergency services colleagues, we’re always ready to respond.

“Sometimes, it’s the smallest rescues that bring the biggest smiles.” 🐥🚒

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Fire

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Police Helicopter Provides Crucial Aerial Support as Wildfires Threaten Homes Across East London

AIR SUPPORT Police Helicopter Provides Crucial Aerial Support as Wildfires Threaten Homes Across East London

UK News
Paedophile Who Sexually Abused Four Young Girls Dies in Prison

DIED IN PRISON Paedophile Who Sexually Abused Four Young Girls Dies in Prison

UK News
Man Jailed After Park Gate Stabbing Left Victim with Serious Injuries

KNIFE ATTACK Man Jailed After Park Gate Stabbing Left Victim with Serious Injuries

UK News
Murder Investigation Launched After 26-Year-Old Man Fatally Stabbed in Milton Keynes

MURDER ARRESTS Murder Investigation Launched After 26-Year-Old Man Fatally Stabbed in Milton Keynes

UK News
Huge Factory Fire Sends Thick Black Smoke Billowing Across Washington Following Reports of Explosions

WASHINGTON Huge Factory Fire Sends Thick Black Smoke Billowing Across Washington Following Reports of Explosions

UK News
Missing Teenager Taylor Charlton Confirmed Dead After Human Remains Identified

REMAINS FOUND Missing Teenager Taylor Charlton Confirmed Dead After Human Remains Identified

UK News
Hit-and-Run Driver Jailed After Killing 89-Year-Old Pensioner in Gillingham

Hit-and-Run Driver Jailed After Killing 89-Year-Old Pensioner in Gillingham

UK News
Person Dies at Beckenham Junction Station as Major Rail Disruption Hits Southeastern and Southern Services

HIT BY A TRAIN Person Dies at Beckenham Junction Station as Major Rail Disruption Hits Southeastern and Southern Services

UK News
Stalker Jailed for Life After Murdering Wiltshire Lorry Driver with Samurai Sword

SAMURAI SWORD MURDER Stalker Jailed for Life After Murdering Wiltshire Lorry Driver with Samurai Sword

UK News
Man Arrested After Petrol Station Worker Stabbed Multiple Times at Shell Garage in Sanderstead

CROYDON ATTACK Man Arrested After Petrol Station Worker Stabbed Multiple Times at Shell Garage in Sanderstead

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
County Lines Drug Dealer Jailed After Police Uncover Crack Cocaine Network Using Airbnb Base

CRACKDOWN County Lines Drug Dealer Jailed After Police Uncover Crack Cocaine Network Using Airbnb Base

UK News
County Lines Drug Dealer Jailed After Police Uncover Crack Cocaine Network Using Airbnb Base

County Lines Drug Dealer Jailed After Police Uncover Crack Cocaine Network Using Airbnb Base

UK News
Firefighters Make Progress as Tintwistle Moor Wildfire Continues to Burn

PROGRESS ONGING Firefighters Make Progress as Tintwistle Moor Wildfire Continues to Burn

UK News
Firefighters Make Progress as Tintwistle Moor Wildfire Continues to Burn

Firefighters Make Progress as Tintwistle Moor Wildfire Continues to Burn

UK News
Masked Men Armed with Blade Rob Victim During Home Invasion in Heckmondwike

ARMED ATTACK Masked Men Armed with Blade Rob Victim During Home Invasion in Heckmondwike

UK News
Masked Men Armed with Blade Rob Victim During Home Invasion in Heckmondwike

Masked Men Armed with Blade Rob Victim During Home Invasion in Heckmondwike

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Sainsbury’s Agrees £120 Million Sale of Argos to Swift Partners

SWIFT SALE Sainsbury’s Agrees £120 Million Sale of Argos to Swift Partners

UK News
Sainsbury’s Agrees £120 Million Sale of Argos to Swift Partners

Sainsbury’s Agrees £120 Million Sale of Argos to Swift Partners

UK News
Man Arrested After Firearm Discharged Outside York Mosque

HATE ATTACK Man Arrested After Firearm Discharged Outside York Mosque

UK News
Man Arrested After Firearm Discharged Outside York Mosque

Man Arrested After Firearm Discharged Outside York Mosque

UK News
Dangerous Sexual Predator Jailed for Life After Raping 15-Year-Old Girl in Edinburgh City Centre

JAILED FOR LIFE Dangerous Sexual Predator Jailed for Life After Raping 15-Year-Old Girl in Edinburgh City Centre

UK News
Dangerous Sexual Predator Jailed for Life After Raping 15-Year-Old Girl in Edinburgh City Centre

Dangerous Sexual Predator Jailed for Life After Raping 15-Year-Old Girl in Edinburgh City Centre

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Teenager Charged After Northolt Stabbing Leaves Man Injured

STREET HORROR Teenager Charged After Northolt Stabbing Leaves Man Injured

UK News
Teenager Charged After Northolt Stabbing Leaves Man Injured

Teenager Charged After Northolt Stabbing Leaves Man Injured

UK News
Urgent Search for Missing 17-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Torquay

BRING HER HOME Urgent Search for Missing 17-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Torquay

UK News
Urgent Search for Missing 17-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Torquay

Urgent Search for Missing 17-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Torquay

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 13-Year-Old Boy Believed to Be Travelling to London

FIND CHARLIE Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 13-Year-Old Boy Believed to Be Travelling to London

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 13-Year-Old Boy Believed to Be Travelling to London

Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 13-Year-Old Boy Believed to Be Travelling to London

UK News
Watch Live