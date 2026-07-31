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CASH HAUL £4 Million Cash Haul and Kilo of Cocaine Seized After Routine Police Stop in South London

£4 Million Cash Haul and Kilo of Cocaine Seized After Routine Police Stop in South London

Metropolitan Police officers have seized an estimated £4 million in cash and a kilogram of cocaine after stopping a suspicious vehicle in south London in one of the force’s largest cash recoveries in recent years. The discovery was made following a proactive policing operation in Catford on the evening of Wednesday 29 July, leading to the arrest of a 54-year-old man on suspicion of possessing criminal property. He remains in police custody while detectives continue their investigation.

Routine Vehicle Stop Leads to Major Discovery

At around 6.30pm, officers on patrol stopped a vehicle they considered suspicious. During a search of the vehicle and its driver, officers recovered a shopping bag containing approximately £35,000 in cash. The discovery prompted further enquiries, leading detectives to search an address linked to the suspect.

£4 Million Hidden Inside Property

During the search of the property, officers uncovered around £4 million in cash concealed inside multiple bags in two bedrooms. Police also recovered approximately one kilogram of cocaine, a Class A controlled drug. The cash and drugs have been seized as part of the ongoing investigation into suspected organised criminality.

Met: One of the Largest Cash Seizures

Commander Paul Brogden, of the Metropolitan Police Specialist Crime Command, said:

“This is one of the largest cash seizures we’ve seen and shows the impact that proactive local policing can have in tackling serious and organised crime.

“The arrest highlights the vital role stop and search, including stopping suspect vehicles, can play in helping officers to identify criminal activity.

“This result is testament to the persistence and dedication of the officers involved.

“We’ll continue to work relentlessly to disrupt and target those who seek to profit from illegal drugs and cause harm in our communities.”

Crackdown on Organised Crime

The Metropolitan Police said illegal drug supply remains closely linked to serious violence across London. The force says it continues to target organised crime groups responsible for drug trafficking, weapons offences and the exploitation of vulnerable people. According to the Met, during 2025 officers:

  • Disrupted organised crime groups 21,231 times.
  • Removed 3,570 guns and knives from London’s streets.
  • Reduced the number of shootings in the capital to less than half of what they were seven years ago.

Police said this has been achieved through targeted enforcement against dangerous offenders, dismantling organised crime networks, preventing gang violence and safeguarding children at risk of criminal exploitation. Enquiries into the latest seizure remain ongoing.

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