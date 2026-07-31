Scottish Woman Found Dead in Suitcase in Athens Remembered as ‘Kind Soul’ With ‘Beautiful Heart’

A Scottish woman whose body was found inside a suitcase in an abandoned building in Athens has been remembered by devastated friends as a “kind soul” with a “beautiful heart” as detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death. Elisabeth Jane Ross, 38, known to family and friends as Lisa, was discovered on 18 July after a homeless man followed a strong odour into a derelict building in the Kypseli district of the Greek capital. Greek police believe her body had been inside the building for around eight days. Investigators say there were no visible injuries or signs of a struggle, with toxicology examinations continuing to establish how she died and whether any criminal offences were committed.

Suitcase Discovery

Officers initially struggled to identify Ms Ross as she was carrying no identification. She was described as approximately 5ft 4in tall, with reddish hair tied in a bun, wearing black shorts bearing a French university insignia and a T-shirt. Greek media reported the suitcase had been left partially open, with one of her limbs visible. Her identity was later confirmed through international enquiries.

Tributes Paid

Friends have paid emotional tributes to Ms Ross following news of her death. Pauline Hood said:

“One of the kindest souls I’ve ever met. Lisa would have done anything for anyone. She had a beautiful heart.”

Jem Wren, who attended school with Ms Ross, said:

“Lisa was a lovely girl. I just can’t believe someone could do this to another person.”

Anne Morrison added:

“I hope they find out who did this. Sending condolences to Lisa’s family and friends.”

Final Days

Police believe Ms Ross travelled from Edinburgh to Greece on 29 June. She initially stayed with friends in Keratsini before meeting American friends in Kypseli on 15 July. According to local reports, investigators believe her mobile phone continued to be used after her death in an apparent attempt to make it appear she was still alive. Messages were reportedly sent to her family between 15 and 29 July, including one claiming she “needed some time to herself.” Another message, reportedly sent to a Greek friend on the day her body was discovered, stated she was travelling to a Greek island. Police say her mobile phone remains missing but was active in Athens until shortly before she was formally identified.

International Investigation

The abandoned building where Ms Ross was discovered continues to be treated as a crime scene. Greek authorities are working with Interpol, while assistance has also been requested from authorities in the United States as detectives seek to establish Ms Ross’s final movements. Local residents told Greek media the building had regularly been used by rough sleepers, including one man who had reportedly not been seen for several days before the discovery.

Family Supported

Police Scotland confirmed officers are supporting Ms Ross’s family while liaising with investigators in Greece. A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said:

“Our thoughts are with Elisabeth’s family during this difficult time.”

The investigation into Ms Ross’s death remains ongoing, with Greek authorities awaiting the results of toxicology tests as they work to determine the full circumstances surrounding the tragedy.