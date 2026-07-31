Stalker Jailed for Life After Murdering Wiltshire Lorry Driver with Samurai Sword

A stalker has been jailed for life after murdering a Wiltshire lorry driver with a samurai sword before attempting to burn his body, bury him in woodland and cover up the killing. Michael Bretton, 41, of Shaftesbury, Dorset, was today (Friday, 31 July) sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 29 years and six months after being found guilty of the murder of Craig Hurcombe, 39, at Bristol Crown Court. The court heard Bretton murdered Mr Hurcombe on New Year’s Day 2025 at Blanchard’s Yard, Roemead Road, Gurney Slade, Somerset, where Mr Hurcombe worked as a lorry driver.

Samurai Sword Murder

Prosecutors said Bretton used a samurai sword to kill Mr Hurcombe before attempting to destroy evidence by burning his victim’s body and clothing. He then buried Mr Hurcombe in a shallow grave in nearby woodland in an effort to conceal the crime. The killing followed months of obsessive stalking after Bretton’s brief relationship with Kate Saunders ended and she rekindled her relationship with Mr Hurcombe.

Stalking Campaign

The investigation found Bretton had become fixated on the couple, fitting GPS tracking devices to their vehicles and monitoring their movements. On New Year’s Eve, Mr Hurcombe discovered the tyres on his Audi had been punctured, an act investigators believe was carried out by Bretton. Vehicle data and CCTV later placed Bretton at the haulage yard around the time Mr Hurcombe was killed. After the murder, Bretton removed the tracking device from Mr Hurcombe’s Audi before driving the vehicle away and setting it on fire in Galley Batch Lane. He later discarded the tracking device near the River Stour, where police divers recovered a rusty sword believed to have been used in the killing.

Elaborate Cover-Up

In the days following the murder, Bretton used Mr Hurcombe’s mobile phone to send messages pretending he was still alive in an attempt to delay the investigation. Mr Hurcombe’s mother, Nicola Hurcombe, reported him missing to Wiltshire Police on 10 January 2025, triggering an extensive Missing Person" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">missing person enquiry. Within days, officers traced Mr Hurcombe’s last known movements to the yard before the investigation was transferred to Avon and Somerset Police. Following extensive excavation work, his body was recovered on 14 January 2025.

Jury Rejects “Accident” Claim

During the trial, Bretton claimed Mr Hurcombe had accidentally fallen onto a metal shaft while climbing into his lorry and that he panicked before hiding the body. The jury unanimously rejected his account, convicting him of murder.

Family Tribute

Following the verdict, Mr Hurcombe’s parents, Nicola and Paul Hurcombe, described their son as:

“The perfect son and an independent man.”

They said:

“Craig was very hardworking, ambitious, and very well thought of in his circle of work.”

His family added he is deeply missed by his siblings, niece and many friends.

Detective: “One of the Most Dangerous Individuals”

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Neil Meade said:

“From the outset of this investigation, our sole aim was to secure justice for Craig and his family.

“Bretton is one of the most dangerous individuals I have ever dealt with.”

He described the level of planning behind the murder as “horrific” and praised the jury for seeing through Bretton’s account.

CPS: “Cold-Blooded Execution”

Lucy Coleman, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said:

“Bretton killed Craig Hurcombe in a pre-meditated and cold-blooded execution.

“He then attempted to cover his tracks, burning Craig’s body, clothes and car, burying his body, and sending messages to make it look like Craig was alive.”

She added the case highlighted how stalking behaviour can escalate into extreme violence. Bretton will serve a minimum of 29 years and six months in prison before he can be considered for parole.