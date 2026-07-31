Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

PUBLIC WARNED West Midlands Police Warn Public After Inappropriate Behaviour Towards Mounted Officers

West Midlands Police Warn Public After Inappropriate Behaviour Towards Mounted Officers

West Midlands Police has issued a warning to the public after a number of incidents involving inappropriate behaviour towards mounted officers and police horses, with one man now charged with sexual assault. The force said its mounted officers are a familiar sight across the West Midlands, carrying out high-visibility patrols, policing major events and engaging with local communities. While the vast majority of interactions with the public have been positive, officers say there has been a recent increase in people approaching and touching mounted officers and police horses inappropriately. Police believe some of the behaviour may be linked to a social media trend.

Criminal Offence Warning

West Midlands Police has reminded the public that mounted officers should only be touched in an emergency and warned that inappropriate contact with an officer or police horse could amount to a criminal offence. The force also stressed that such behaviour could endanger members of the public, officers and the horses themselves. Two investigations into recent incidents remain ongoing. In one case, a 36-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault and is due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates’ Court in August.

Police Urge Respect

Inspector Nick Burton, who manages the force’s Mounted Unit, said:

“Our horses and riders love being out and about interacting with people, and we’re really pleased to see the positive reaction they get.

“That said, we will never tolerate unacceptable behaviour towards them, and we are taking appropriate action against that.

“Our mounted officers are highly skilled and trained in dealing with a variety of situations on horseback and are happy to chat and stop for photos where they can – we just need people to behave safely and respectfully around them.”

Mounted Unit Plays Key Role

The force said its mounted officers continue to play an important role in neighbourhood policing, crowd management and public order operations across the region. Police are urging people to enjoy meeting the horses but to do so responsibly by following officers’ instructions and treating both the riders and animals with respect.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Police Investigate Alleged Assault on Care Home Resident in Croydon as Staff Member Suspended

CARE HOME INVESTIGATION Police Investigate Alleged Assault on Care Home Resident in Croydon as Staff Member Suspended

UK News
Bluebell Railway Suspends Steam Trains Amid Extreme Wildfire Risk

HERITAGE RAILWAY Bluebell Railway Suspends Steam Trains Amid Extreme Wildfire Risk

UK News
British Couple Accused of Plotting £5.7 Million Ketamine Supply After Arrest in Australia

DRUST BUST British Couple Accused of Plotting £5.7 Million Ketamine Supply After Arrest in Australia

UK News
Man Arrested in Cyprus in First Overseas National Security Act Investigation

NATIONAL SECURITY Man Arrested in Cyprus in First Overseas National Security Act Investigation

UK News
Illegal E-Bikes and E-Scooters Seized in South Devon Crackdown

POLICE CRACKDOWN Illegal E-Bikes and E-Scooters Seized in South Devon Crackdown

UK News
Sussex Police Confirm Two Arrests at Crowborough Training Camp

MIGRANT CRISIS Sussex Police Confirm Two Arrests at Crowborough Training Camp

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 15-Year-Old Boy Believed to Be Travelling Between Kent and London

FIND HIM Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 15-Year-Old Boy Believed to Be Travelling Between Kent and London

UK News
Two Arrested After Suspected Firearms Discharge Damages Home in Huddersfield

FIREARMS INCIDENT Two Arrested After Suspected Firearms Discharge Damages Home in Huddersfield

UK News
Man Arrested After Police Pursuit Ends in Crawley Following Suspected Drug Dealing Investigation

POLICE PURSUIT Man Arrested After Police Pursuit Ends in Crawley Following Suspected Drug Dealing Investigation

UK News
Teen Handed Additional 18-Month Sentence After Boiling Water Attack on Prison Officer

WATER ATTACK Teen Handed Additional 18-Month Sentence After Boiling Water Attack on Prison Officer

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MIGRATION CRISIS Thousands of Migrants Flood Into Spanish Enclave of Ceuta as Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds

UK News

Thousands of Migrants Flood Into Spanish Enclave of Ceuta as Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds

UK News
Man Rushed to Major Trauma Centre After Stabbing on Wembley Shopping Parade

WEMBLEY STABBING Man Rushed to Major Trauma Centre After Stabbing on Wembley Shopping Parade

UK News
Man Rushed to Major Trauma Centre After Stabbing on Wembley Shopping Parade

Man Rushed to Major Trauma Centre After Stabbing on Wembley Shopping Parade

UK News
Inquest Opens Into Death of Virgin Atlantic Engineer Killed in Plane Fuel Tank Explosion at Heathrow

HEATHROW TRAGEDY Inquest Opens Into Death of Virgin Atlantic Engineer Killed in Plane Fuel Tank Explosion at Heathrow

UK News
Inquest Opens Into Death of Virgin Atlantic Engineer Killed in Plane Fuel Tank Explosion at Heathrow

Inquest Opens Into Death of Virgin Atlantic Engineer Killed in Plane Fuel Tank Explosion at Heathrow

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Two Men Sentenced After Police Seize Hundreds of Class A Drug Wraps in Southampton Crackdown

DRUG CRACKDOWN Two Men Sentenced After Police Seize Hundreds of Class A Drug Wraps in Southampton Crackdown

UK News
Two Men Sentenced After Police Seize Hundreds of Class A Drug Wraps in Southampton Crackdown

Two Men Sentenced After Police Seize Hundreds of Class A Drug Wraps in Southampton Crackdown

UK News
Man Jailed After Blowing Up Family Home in Inheritance Dispute

MISTAKEN BELIEF Man Jailed After Blowing Up Family Home in Inheritance Dispute

UK News
Man Jailed After Blowing Up Family Home in Inheritance Dispute

Man Jailed After Blowing Up Family Home in Inheritance Dispute

UK News
Funeral Director Jailed for 20 Years After Stockpiling Bodies and Giving Families Wrong Ashes

CHAMBER OF HORRORS Funeral Director Jailed for 20 Years After Stockpiling Bodies and Giving Families Wrong Ashes

UK News
Funeral Director Jailed for 20 Years After Stockpiling Bodies and Giving Families Wrong Ashes

Funeral Director Jailed for 20 Years After Stockpiling Bodies and Giving Families Wrong Ashes

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Missing Teenager Taylor Charlton Confirmed Dead After Human Remains Identified

REMAINS FOUND Missing Teenager Taylor Charlton Confirmed Dead After Human Remains Identified

UK News
Missing Teenager Taylor Charlton Confirmed Dead After Human Remains Identified

Missing Teenager Taylor Charlton Confirmed Dead After Human Remains Identified

UK News
Hit-and-Run Driver Jailed After Killing 89-Year-Old Pensioner in Gillingham

Hit-and-Run Driver Jailed After Killing 89-Year-Old Pensioner in Gillingham

UK News
Hit-and-Run Driver Jailed After Killing 89-Year-Old Pensioner in Gillingham

Hit-and-Run Driver Jailed After Killing 89-Year-Old Pensioner in Gillingham

UK News
Person Dies at Beckenham Junction Station as Major Rail Disruption Hits Southeastern and Southern Services

HIT BY A TRAIN Person Dies at Beckenham Junction Station as Major Rail Disruption Hits Southeastern and Southern Services

UK News
Person Dies at Beckenham Junction Station as Major Rail Disruption Hits Southeastern and Southern Services

Person Dies at Beckenham Junction Station as Major Rail Disruption Hits Southeastern and Southern Services

UK News
Watch Live