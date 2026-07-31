West Midlands Police Warn Public After Inappropriate Behaviour Towards Mounted Officers

West Midlands Police has issued a warning to the public after a number of incidents involving inappropriate behaviour towards mounted officers and police horses, with one man now charged with sexual assault. The force said its mounted officers are a familiar sight across the West Midlands, carrying out high-visibility patrols, policing major events and engaging with local communities. While the vast majority of interactions with the public have been positive, officers say there has been a recent increase in people approaching and touching mounted officers and police horses inappropriately. Police believe some of the behaviour may be linked to a social media trend.

Criminal Offence Warning

West Midlands Police has reminded the public that mounted officers should only be touched in an emergency and warned that inappropriate contact with an officer or police horse could amount to a criminal offence. The force also stressed that such behaviour could endanger members of the public, officers and the horses themselves. Two investigations into recent incidents remain ongoing. In one case, a 36-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault and is due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates’ Court in August.

Police Urge Respect

Inspector Nick Burton, who manages the force’s Mounted Unit, said:

“Our horses and riders love being out and about interacting with people, and we’re really pleased to see the positive reaction they get.

“That said, we will never tolerate unacceptable behaviour towards them, and we are taking appropriate action against that.

“Our mounted officers are highly skilled and trained in dealing with a variety of situations on horseback and are happy to chat and stop for photos where they can – we just need people to behave safely and respectfully around them.”

Mounted Unit Plays Key Role

The force said its mounted officers continue to play an important role in neighbourhood policing, crowd management and public order operations across the region. Police are urging people to enjoy meeting the horses but to do so responsibly by following officers’ instructions and treating both the riders and animals with respect.