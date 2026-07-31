Police Release Doorbell Image Following Reported Sexual Assault in Leighton Buzzard

Police have released a doorbell camera image of a man they believe may have vital information following a reported sexual assault in Leighton Buzzard. Bedfordshire Police are appealing to the public for help identifying the man as part of an ongoing investigation into an incident which is reported to have taken place between 4.30pm and 5.30pm on Monday, 27 April. Officers say the individual pictured is not currently being described as a suspect, but believe he may have information that could assist detectives with their enquiries.

Doorbell Image Released

As part of the investigation, detectives have now made public a doorbell camera image in the hope someone will recognise the man and encourage him, or anyone who knows him, to come forward. A Bedfordshire Police spokesperson said:

“We are investigating a sexual assault in Leighton Buzzard and have released a new image of a man we would like to speak to.

“The incident took place between 4.30pm and 5.30pm on Monday 27 April.

“As part of our enquiries, we have now issued the image to help identify this man as we believe he may have information which could assist the investigation. We would urge anyone who recognises him to come forward.”

Detective’s Appeal

Detective Constable East said:

“We are keen to identify this individual as we believe he has key information relating to this incident.

“I would urge anyone who recognises him to come forward.”

Information Requested

Anyone who recognises the man pictured, or who has information that could assist the investigation, is urged to contact Bedfordshire Police as soon as possible. Enquiries into the reported sexual assault remain ongoing.