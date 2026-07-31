The collision happened approximately half a mile north of the A419 northbound services near Calcutt , prompting a major emergency response.

Emergency services were called to the northbound carriageway of the A419 at Blunsdon Hill , between Swindon and Cricklade , shortly after 7.30am on Friday (31 July) .

One person has died following a serious collision involving a car and a heavy goods vehicle on the A419 near Swindon, with the road expected to remain closed for much of the day.

One Person Dies at the Scene

Wiltshire Police are leading the investigation into the fatal collision.

The crash involved a car and a heavy goods vehicle (HGV).

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Their next of kin are being informed, and formal identification procedures are underway.

No further details about the deceased have yet been released.

Major Emergency Response

The South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said:

“We were called at 07:33hrs on Friday 31 July to a road traffic collision near Cricklade.

“We sent one double-crewed land ambulance, and an operations officer to the scene.”

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended the incident.

A spokesperson said:

“We were called at 7.39am this morning (31 July) to the A419 near Calcutt to assist the police with a road traffic collision.

“Two crews from Stratton and Westlea initially attended.

“One crew remains on the scene. The road is currently closed northbound.”

Road Closed for Collision Investigation

The A419 remains closed northbound between the A4311 near Swindon and the B4040 near Cirencester while specialist collision investigators examine the scene.

Wiltshire Police warned motorists the closure is expected to continue for much of the day.

Closures are in place at the Turnpike junction, with drivers being diverted via signed routes.

Witnesses Sought

An eyewitness reported seeing a blue car which appeared to have collided with the rear of a lorry. However, police have not confirmed the circumstances of the collision.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has dashcam footage from the area shortly before the collision, to come forward.

The exact circumstances surrounding the fatal collision remain under investigation. Further updates will be issued as they become available.