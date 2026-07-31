British Couple Accused of Plotting £5.7 Million Ketamine Supply After Arrest in Australia

A British couple from Edinburgh have been arrested in Australia after police allegedly discovered 105kg of ketamine worth an estimated £5.7 million in the boot of a rental car. Demi McDaid, 23, and Jack Farrelly, 30, were arrested in Sydney following an investigation by New South Wales Police, who allege the pair travelled from the UK to take part in a large-scale drug supply operation.

Police Search Holiday Apartment

The investigation began on 26 June, when officers executed a search warrant at a short-term holiday apartment in Artarmon, a suburb of Sydney. Police allege they seized:

Approximately 2kg of ketamine

Digital scales

Disposable gloves

Resealable bags containing white crystalline residue

Luggage

The warrant followed reports from local residents who had raised concerns about the couple’s behaviour.

105kg of Ketamine Found in Hire Car

Officers later searched a nearby hotel where the pair had been staying. Police said they recovered several mobile phones, ledgers allegedly detailing drug transactions and approximately A$2,100 (£1,050) in cash. A subsequent search of a hire car rented by Mr Farrelly allegedly uncovered a further 105kg of ketamine concealed in the vehicle’s boot. Authorities estimate the drugs had a potential street value of around £5.7 million.

Police Allegations

Detective Acting Inspector Alison Dixon said investigators will allege the couple travelled from the United Kingdom “for the sole purpose of taking part in illegal drug supply“. She added that detectives believe the pair used the high turnover of guests in hotels and short-term holiday accommodation to avoid attracting attention. Police are urging hotel operators and owners of holiday lets to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity.

Court Appearance

McDaid and Farrelly appeared before Manly Local Court on 30 June, where both were refused bail. They remain in custody and are due to appear before Downing Centre Local Court on 26 August.

Foreign Office Assistance

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said:

“We are supporting two British nationals detained in Australia and are in contact with local authorities.”

The pair have been charged but have not been convicted. Criminal proceedings are ongoing, and both are entitled to the presumption of innocence unless and until proven guilty in court.