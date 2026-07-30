Man Charged After Nine-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured in Birmingham Collision

A man has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a nine-year-old boy was left critically injured following a two-car collision in Birmingham. James Connors, 32, has been charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, as well as dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance. He was charged overnight, remanded in custody, and is due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 30 July.

Child Remains in Critical Condition

The collision happened at around 5.55pm on Tuesday, 28 July, on Masshouse Lane at the junction with Shannon Road in Kings Norton. West Midlands Police said the incident involved a Volkswagen Tiguan and a Renault Scenic. A nine-year-old boy travelling in the Renault suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition. The driver of the Renault, a woman in her 60s, was also injured and is continuing to recover.

Charges Brought

Following an investigation, detectives charged Connors with:

Two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Dangerous driving.

Driving while disqualified.

Driving without insurance.

He remains in custody pending his first court appearance.

Investigation Continues

Specialist collision investigators continue to examine the circumstances leading up to the crash. Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who was driving in the area shortly before the incident, to come forward. Police are particularly keen to hear from motorists with dashcam footage that may assist the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police by calling 101 or using the Live Chat service on the force’s website, quoting log 4687 of 28 July. Information can also be emailed to [email protected].