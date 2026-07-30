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SUFFOLK WILDFIRE Hundreds Evacuated as Major Wildfire Tears Through Suffolk Coast

Hundreds Evacuated as Major Wildfire Tears Through Suffolk Coast

 

Hundreds Evacuated as Major Wildfire Tears Through Suffolk Coast

Hundreds of holidaymakers were evacuated during the night after a fast-moving wildfire tore through heathland on the Suffolk coast, prompting firefighters to declare a major incident. The blaze broke out shortly after 5.30pm on Wednesday at Dunwich Heath, with strong winds causing the fire to spread rapidly overnight. Around 90 firefighters were mobilised to tackle the incident as flames threatened nearby homes, holiday accommodation and protected countryside.

Holiday Park Evacuated Overnight

Emergency crews safely evacuated Cliff House Holiday Park, along with Coastguard Cottages and Mount Pleasant Farm, as the wildfire advanced. Approximately 200 caravans at the holiday park were cleared during the night as firefighters worked to protect lives and property. Residents displaced by the incident have been advised to attend Westleton Village Hall for updates.

Major Incident Declared

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service declared the blaze a major incident due to its size and complexity. Station Manager Dan Davis described the incident as a:

“Large-scale, wind-driven forestry fire.”

Fourteen fire crews remain at the scene, supported by specialist resources including drones, Unimogs and quad bikes, as they continue efforts to contain the blaze.

Nature Reserves and Historic Buildings at Risk

The wildfire is burning close to the RSPB Minsmere Nature Reserve and is also threatening St James’ Church. The affected heathland and several nearby holiday properties are owned by the National Trust, which is assisting emergency services. Firefighters say the situation remains live and dynamic, with crews working to stop the fire spreading further.

No Threat to Sizewell B

The fire is currently around 2.5 miles from Sizewell B nuclear power station. Emergency services have confirmed the blaze is not currently posing a threat to the nuclear facility, although they continue to monitor the situation closely.

Public Urged to Stay Away

Residents have been urged to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed due to large volumes of smoke drifting across the Suffolk coast.

Drought Conditions Fuel Fires

The wildfire comes just hours after Suffolk officially entered drought status, joining several other regions across England following weeks of exceptionally hot and dry weather. Fire chiefs say prolonged dry conditions have dramatically increased the risk of rapidly spreading wildfires. According to the National Fire Chiefs Council, fire services have responded to 706 wildfires across England and Wales this year, with 200 incidents recorded in the last fortnight alone. Firefighters remain at the scene as they continue working to bring the blaze under control.

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