Met Police Take No Further Action Over Sharing of on Social Media

The Metropolitan Police have concluded an investigation into the sharing of a controversial image on social media, deciding no further action will be taken over its online circulation. The investigation began after officers received a third-party report on Monday 27 July concerning an image shared on Instagram. The image showed a man wearing a T-shirt featuring a guillotine alongside accompanying text. Further reports relating to the same image were subsequently made to police.

Police Review Finds No Criminal Offence

Officers carried out a review to determine whether any criminal offences had been committed by those who shared the image online. The Metropolitan Police said they considered a range of potential offences, including telecommunications, public order and incitement legislation, before concluding that it was unlikely the online sharing of the image amounted to a criminal offence.

Image Was Part of Larger Instagram Post

Police said the image in question appeared as the 18th photograph in a carousel containing 20 images. The individual named in the reports has publicly stated, either personally or through representatives, that he had not seen the specific image when accepting an invitation to collaborate on the Instagram post. According to the force, the post was removed from his account once the issue was brought to his attention.

Investigation Deemed Disproportionate

The Met said the post had since been shared by around 130 Instagram accounts, either through collaboration, reposting or sharing, and had also circulated widely across other social media platforms. Officers said any investigation would have needed to consider the actions of every account that shared the image rather than focusing solely on one individual. Given their assessment that the conduct was unlikely to constitute a criminal offence, police concluded that such a wide-ranging investigation would have been disproportionate and not a reasonable use of police resources. As a result, no further action will be taken in relation to the online sharing of the image.

Crime Recorded Over T-Shirt

Although no offences were identified in relation to sharing the image online, the Metropolitan Police said they have recorded a crime concerning the wearing of the T-shirt itself. As the incident took place in Bristol, the crime report has been transferred to Avon and Somerset Police, which will now decide whether any further action is appropriate.

Police Statement

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said:

“We absolutely understand the reaction to this image being shared online, particularly in the context of increasing threats towards politicians.

“We take the safety and security of those in public life, including politicians, very seriously. Where we identify threats we take appropriate action and where there is evidence of offences we will investigate.

“While there will be people who will argue that those who shared the image in this Instagram post should be subject to criminal action, our review has concluded that on this occasion, the threshold is not met.

“We have spoken with those impacted to explain that decision making and to provide reassurance around our ongoing commitment to their security and the additional support available.”

The investigation into the online sharing of the image has now been formally concluded, while Avon and Somerset Police will consider the separate matter relating to the wearing of the T-shirt.