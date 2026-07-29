Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MURDER TRIAL Woman Asked ‘Are You Going to Kill Me?’ Moments Before Fatal Knife Attack, Murder Trial Hears

Woman Asked ‘Are You Going to Kill Me?’ Moments Before Fatal Knife Attack, Murder Trial Hears

A mother-of-four allegedly asked her estranged husband if he was going to kill her moments before she suffered fatal neck injuries outside her home, a jury has heard. Tania Williams, 49, died after she was attacked outside her home in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich, shortly before midnight on 17 January. Her estranged husband, Raymond Williams, 61, is on trial at Norwich Crown Court, where he denies murdering her.

Jury Hears Final Moments

Prosecutors allege Williams tracked Tania’s movements during the evening before confronting her outside her council home. Jurors heard that neighbours were woken by screams coming from the quiet residential street. Witnesses told the court they heard Tania cry out:

“What are you going to do… kill me?”

The prosecution alleges Williams then attacked her with a craft knife, inflicting multiple wounds to her neck.

Neighbours Rushed to Help

Emergency services were called after residents discovered Tania suffering serious injuries outside her home. Despite attempts by neighbours to help and the efforts of emergency crews, she was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination found she died from hypovolaemic shock caused by catastrophic blood loss. The court heard the alleged murder weapon, a craft knife, was recovered close to where Tania was found.

Former PCSO Denies Murder

Raymond Williams, formerly a Police Community Support Officer who later worked for Norwich City Council and Greater Anglia, was arrested several hours later on Dereham Road. He has pleaded not guilty to murder. The trial continues.

Family Pay Tribute

Following Tania’s death, her family described her as a devoted mother whose kindness touched everyone she met. In a tribute, they said she was a woman who:

“Showed love and kindness wherever she went.”

Her church community has also paid tribute, describing her death as a heartbreaking loss. As legal proceedings are ongoing, further evidence will be heard before the jury reaches its verdict.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Canterbury Man Charged with Eight Offences Following Shoplifting Investigation

SERIAL OFFENDER Canterbury Man Charged with Eight Offences Following Shoplifting Investigation

UK News
Lorry Driver Fined After Mobile Phone Blocked View on M1 During Police Crackdown

HGV TROUBLES Lorry Driver Fined After Mobile Phone Blocked View on M1 During Police Crackdown

UK News
Triple Killer Guilty of Murdering Two Vulnerable Men Before Strangling Prison Cellmate

DOUBLE MURDER Triple Killer Guilty of Murdering Two Vulnerable Men Before Strangling Prison Cellmate

UK News
Man, 19, charged with murder after fatal Whitstable collision

PICTURED AND NAMED Man, 19, charged with murder after fatal Whitstable collision

UK News
Teen Arrested After Man Robbed of Mobile Phone in Tunbridge Wells

PHONE HEIST Teen Arrested After Man Robbed of Mobile Phone in Tunbridge Wells

UK News
Tooting Bec Lido Celebrates 120 Years as UK’s Largest Freshwater Swimming Pool

Tooting Bec Lido Celebrates 120 Years as UK’s Largest Freshwater Swimming Pool

UK News
Four Arrested in Solar Panel Fraud Investigation as Police Warn Homeowners Over Cold-Calling Scams

SCAM ALERT Four Arrested in Solar Panel Fraud Investigation as Police Warn Homeowners Over Cold-Calling Scams

UK News
Naga Munchetty to Leave BBC Breakfast After 17 Years for New Radio 5 Live Role

END OF AN ERA Naga Munchetty to Leave BBC Breakfast After 17 Years for New Radio 5 Live Role

UK News
Five-Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured After Double-Decker Bus Crashes Into House in Devon

DEVON BUS CRASH Five-Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured After Double-Decker Bus Crashes Into House in Devon

UK News
Two Men Taken to Hospital After Early Morning Assault in Keighley

ARMED ROBBERY Two Men Taken to Hospital After Early Morning Assault in Keighley

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Nine-Year-Old Boy Fighting for Life After Two-Car Crash in Birmingham

SERIOUS INJURIES Nine-Year-Old Boy Fighting for Life After Two-Car Crash in Birmingham

UK News
Nine-Year-Old Boy Fighting for Life After Two-Car Crash in Birmingham

Nine-Year-Old Boy Fighting for Life After Two-Car Crash in Birmingham

UK News
Man and Woman Found Dead at Remote Renfrewshire Cottage as Police Launch Unexplained Death Investigation

MURDER PROBE Man and Woman Found Dead at Remote Renfrewshire Cottage as Police Launch Unexplained Death Investigation

UK News
Man and Woman Found Dead at Remote Renfrewshire Cottage as Police Launch Unexplained Death Investigation

Man and Woman Found Dead at Remote Renfrewshire Cottage as Police Launch Unexplained Death Investigation

UK News
Police and RSPCA Launch Investigation After Dead Horse and Foal Found Dumped Near Shropshire Village

DEAD HORSE Police and RSPCA Launch Investigation After Dead Horse and Foal Found Dumped Near Shropshire Village

UK News
Police and RSPCA Launch Investigation After Dead Horse and Foal Found Dumped Near Shropshire Village

Police and RSPCA Launch Investigation After Dead Horse and Foal Found Dumped Near Shropshire Village

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Massive Fire at Islington Waste Facility Sees 100 Firefighters Rush to Scene

WASTE BLAZE Massive Fire at Islington Waste Facility Sees 100 Firefighters Rush to Scene

UK News
Massive Fire at Islington Waste Facility Sees 100 Firefighters Rush to Scene

Massive Fire at Islington Waste Facility Sees 100 Firefighters Rush to Scene

UK News
Two Bedfordshire Police Officers Burned and Temporarily Blinded in Violent Domestic Incident

POLICE UNDER ATTACK Two Bedfordshire Police Officers Burned and Temporarily Blinded in Violent Domestic Incident

UK News
Two Bedfordshire Police Officers Burned and Temporarily Blinded in Violent Domestic Incident

Two Bedfordshire Police Officers Burned and Temporarily Blinded in Violent Domestic Incident

UK News
Mother and Boyfriend Guilty of Murdering Two-Year-Old Isabelle Rose Welsh

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Mother and Boyfriend Guilty of Murdering Two-Year-Old Isabelle Rose Welsh

UK News
Mother and Boyfriend Guilty of Murdering Two-Year-Old Isabelle Rose Welsh

Mother and Boyfriend Guilty of Murdering Two-Year-Old Isabelle Rose Welsh

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
New 13-Mile King Charles III England Coast Path Opens Along Suffolk’s Stunning Stour Estuary

COASTAL UPRISING New 13-Mile King Charles III England Coast Path Opens Along Suffolk’s Stunning Stour Estuary

UK News
New 13-Mile King Charles III England Coast Path Opens Along Suffolk’s Stunning Stour Estuary

New 13-Mile King Charles III England Coast Path Opens Along Suffolk’s Stunning Stour Estuary

UK News
Family Appeal for Witnesses After Child Knocked Down by E-Bike Rider on Seafront

HIT AND RUN Family Appeal for Witnesses After Child Knocked Down by E-Bike Rider on Seafront

UK News
Family Appeal for Witnesses After Child Knocked Down by E-Bike Rider on Seafront

Family Appeal for Witnesses After Child Knocked Down by E-Bike Rider on Seafront

UK News
Young Driver Who Killed Taxi Driver and Passenger in High-Speed Crash Has Jail Sentence Increased

SENTANCE INCREASE Young Driver Who Killed Taxi Driver and Passenger in High-Speed Crash Has Jail Sentence Increased

UK News
Young Driver Who Killed Taxi Driver and Passenger in High-Speed Crash Has Jail Sentence Increased

Young Driver Who Killed Taxi Driver and Passenger in High-Speed Crash Has Jail Sentence Increased

UK News
Watch Live