Woman Asked ‘Are You Going to Kill Me?’ Moments Before Fatal Knife Attack, Murder Trial Hears

A mother-of-four allegedly asked her estranged husband if he was going to kill her moments before she suffered fatal neck injuries outside her home, a jury has heard. Tania Williams, 49, died after she was attacked outside her home in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich, shortly before midnight on 17 January. Her estranged husband, Raymond Williams, 61, is on trial at Norwich Crown Court, where he denies murdering her.

Jury Hears Final Moments

Prosecutors allege Williams tracked Tania’s movements during the evening before confronting her outside her council home. Jurors heard that neighbours were woken by screams coming from the quiet residential street. Witnesses told the court they heard Tania cry out:

“What are you going to do… kill me?”

The prosecution alleges Williams then attacked her with a craft knife, inflicting multiple wounds to her neck.

Neighbours Rushed to Help

Emergency services were called after residents discovered Tania suffering serious injuries outside her home. Despite attempts by neighbours to help and the efforts of emergency crews, she was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination found she died from hypovolaemic shock caused by catastrophic blood loss. The court heard the alleged murder weapon, a craft knife, was recovered close to where Tania was found.

Former PCSO Denies Murder

Raymond Williams, formerly a Police Community Support Officer who later worked for Norwich City Council and Greater Anglia, was arrested several hours later on Dereham Road. He has pleaded not guilty to murder. The trial continues.

Family Pay Tribute

Following Tania’s death, her family described her as a devoted mother whose kindness touched everyone she met. In a tribute, they said she was a woman who:

“Showed love and kindness wherever she went.”

Her church community has also paid tribute, describing her death as a heartbreaking loss. As legal proceedings are ongoing, further evidence will be heard before the jury reaches its verdict.