Police Release Image After Driver Assaulted During Road Rage Incident at South Mimms Roundabout

Police have released an image of a man they want to identify following a violent assault during an apparent road rage incident at a busy Hertfordshire roundabout. Hertfordshire Police are appealing for information after a driver was allegedly attacked at Bignells Corner roundabout in South Mimms on Wednesday 17 June.

Driver Threatened Before Assault

The incident happened shortly after 3pm, when a man was driving on the roundabout. Police say a black Mercedes pulled up alongside his vehicle before the occupants allegedly made threatening gestures towards him. It is reported that the front-seat passenger then got out of the Mercedes and assaulted the victim before leaving the scene.

Image Released

Detectives have now released an image of a man they believe may have been in the area at the time and who could have information that may assist the investigation. Officers are keen to speak to the individual pictured, or anyone who recognises him.

One Man Arrested

Police confirmed that another man has already been arrested in connection with the incident. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries while the investigation continues.

Appeal for Information

Anyone who recognises the man pictured, or who witnessed the incident, is urged to contact PC Oliver Limb by emailing [email protected]. Drivers with dashcam footage from the Bignells Corner roundabout area at around 3pm on Wednesday 17 June are also being asked to check their recordings, as they may contain information that could assist the investigation. Enquiries remain ongoing.