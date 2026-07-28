Claims Made by Former Camerawoman About Tommy Robinson Circulate Online

Audio recordings circulating on social media, which are claimed to feature Tommy Robinson’s former camerawoman, have prompted discussion online after she made a series of allegations about Robinson and people associated with him. The woman, identified online as Lucy Brown, makes a number of allegations regarding the internal workings of Robinson’s organisation, including claims about the alleged misuse of public donations and drug use by unnamed associates. In the recording, Brown also criticises individuals she says became involved with Robinson after she left, describing them as “attention seekers” and alleging they were prone to violence. She further claims that money donated by supporters was being misused. Those allegations have not been independently verified. Brown has previously publicly criticised Robinson, alleging his political activities were motivated by financial gain rather than ideology. At the time of publication, there has been no public response from Tommy Robinson to the latest allegations circulating online, and UKNIP has not independently verified the claims contained within the audio. Anyone mentioned in connection with allegations is entitled to respond, and any response will be reported fairly.