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HIDDEN TABLET Gillingham sex offender jailed after police dog finds hidden tablet behind bed

Gillingham sex offender jailed after police dog finds hidden tablet behind bed

  A registered sex offender from Gillingham has been jailed for more than three years after a police dog discovered a hidden tablet during a search of his home. Jack Stevens, 23, of Grange Road, Gillingham, was subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) after being convicted in 2025 of making indecent images of children. The 10-year order placed strict restrictions on his conduct, including controls over his possession and use of electronic devices capable of accessing the internet. On 14 January 2026, investigators carrying out a routine visit to Stevens’ home asked whether he had any additional electronic devices which had not previously been declared. Stevens told officers he did not. However, a subsequent search involving Police Dog Oakley uncovered a Samsung tablet which had been wrapped in a curtain and concealed behind a bed. Police seized the device and examination subsequently identified an indecent image and a prohibited image of a child. Investigators also established that Stevens had been using alias names on social media. He was arrested for breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order and charged the following day, 15 January, before being remanded in custody. Stevens pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and was sentenced on Thursday, August 13, to three years and two months in prison. He will also remain subject to a further 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order. Investigating officer PC Leona Valsler said: “As a force we do everything within our powers to ensure offenders like Stevens face justice. “PD Oakley was able to provide invaluable support during a search of Stevens house and enabled us to safeguard children and convict a high risk registered offender.”  

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