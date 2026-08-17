17-year-old boy dies in Linslade as four men arrested in murder investigation

A 17-year-old boy has died following an incident in Linslade near Leighton Buzzard, with four men arrested as detectives investigate the circumstances surrounding his death. Police were called to Soulbury Road at around 10.25pm on Thursday, August 13, following reports of suspicious activity. Emergency services attended and discovered the teenager unresponsive. First aid was administered at the scene, but despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead a short time later. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported following his death. A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody. Three other men have subsequently been arrested in connection with the incident and are assisting officers with their enquiries. The investigation is being led by detectives from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit.

Police rule out burglary by teenager

Police have also issued an important clarification about the circumstances surrounding the original emergency call. The initial 999 call reported a possible break-in in progress. However, investigators have stressed there is “no evidence whatsoever” that the 17-year-old who died was carrying out, or attempting to carry out, a burglary. Detectives are now working to establish exactly what happened before the teenager was found unresponsive. Officers have been reviewing CCTV and conducting enquiries with residents and other people in the area. Police are particularly interested in obtaining CCTV, doorbell camera or other footage captured around Soulbury Road at the time of the incident. Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity or has information that could assist the stabbing-police-appeal-after-17-year-old-boy-injured/" class="uknip-inline-link">investigation is asked to contact police online or call 101, quoting Operation Breakwater. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. The murder investigation remains ongoing.