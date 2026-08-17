Man charged with four counts of rape following two alleged attacks in Chesterfield

A 24-year-old man has been charged with four counts of rape following reports of two separate incidents in Chesterfield. Derbyshire Police said the most recent alleged offence happened on Infirmary Road, near Chesterfield College, during the early hours of Saturday, August 8. A woman in her 20s reported that she had been raped, prompting officers to launch an stabbing-police-appeal-after-17-year-old-boy-injured/" class="uknip-inline-link">investigation and carry out immediate enquiries.

Dylan Hall, 24, of Park Road, Chesterfield, was arrested on Derby Road on August 11 on suspicion of rape. During the investigation, Hall was also arrested in connection with a separate alleged rape reported to have taken place in Queen’s Park, Chesterfield, on June 18, 2023.

A woman in her 40s reported that alleged incident to police in March 2026. Following enquiries, Hall was charged on August 12 with four counts of rape.

Police said one charge relates to the alleged 2026 incident on Infirmary Road, while three charges relate to the alleged 2023 incident in Queen’s Park. Hall was remanded in police custody and appeared before Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 13.

He was further remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear at Derby Crown Court on September 10. Criminal proceedings are now active and the allegations against Hall have not been proven.