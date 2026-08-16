Drug driver jailed after killing mum on pedestrian crossing in Bamber Bridge

A drug driver who struck and killed a mother as she crossed the road on her way to work has been jailed for three years and 10 months. Jake Bolton, 36, of Lulworth Place, Walton-le-Dale, Preston, was driving an Audi S3 when he collided with Himabindu Yadla at Tramway Lane in Bamber Bridge on October 24, 2024. Himabindu had travelled by bus and was making her way to work at a nursing home when she began crossing the road. She was around three metres into the carriageway when Bolton’s Audi struck her. Himabindu suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital, but tragically died 18 days later. Bolton stopped following the collision and called 999 requesting an ambulance. During the emergency call, he told the operator:

“I’ve just run someone over; she was just standing in the middle of the road.” Police attended, and Bolton subsequently provided a roadside drug wipe which tested positive for cannabis and cocaine.

Officers also discovered a quantity of cannabis hidden inside a first aid box in the boot of his Audi. Bolton was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs and taken into custody for further testing.

A blood sample subsequently showed he was over the legal drug-driving limit. Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Bolton was charged with causing death by driving without due care while unfit through drugs, causing death by driving while uninsured and possession of a controlled drug.

He pleaded guilty to the offences. Bolton has now been sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison.

He was also disqualified from driving for six years and four months and will have to pass an extended driving test before being allowed back behind the wheel. The case brings to a close the criminal proceedings following a collision which cost Himabindu her life as she simply made her way to work.