Boy rushed to hospital with serious head injury after e-bike crash in Chippenham

A boy was taken to hospital with a reported serious head injury following a collision involving an electric bike and a car in Chippenham. Emergency services, including police and ambulance crews, were called to New Road following the collision earlier today. Initial reports from people at the scene suggest two boys had been travelling on an electric bike before it was involved in a collision with a car.

One of the boys is reported to have escaped with a minor injury, while the other sustained a serious head injury and was taken to hospital by ambulance. Witnesses reported seeing the electric bike travelling along New Road towards the railway bridge shortly before the collision.

There are unconfirmed claims on social media that the bike had been travelling at significant speed. These claims have not been independently verified, and the circumstances leading to the collision remain unclear.

Police attended the scene alongside paramedics while the casualty was treated. There has been no official confirmation from Wiltshire Police or the ambulance service regarding the boy’s current condition.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from New Road around the time of the incident is advised to retain it in case it is required by police. More information will be published when it is confirmed by the emergency services.