Appeal following attempted motorbike robbery in Westerham

Officers are appealing for footage and information following a report of an attempted robbery in Westerham. Shortly before 7.15pm on Friday 14 August 2026, attempts were made to steal a motorbike which had been parked in Market Square.

Members of the public challenged the offenders, who then made threats to the motorbike owner before leaving empty handed. Detectives investigating the incident are appealing for information.

In particular, officers would like to speak to anyone who saw two black mopeds in the area, each carrying a rider and a passenger, either before or after the attempted robbery. Anyone with private CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage taken in Market Square and the surrounding streets between 7pm to 7.30pm, should also come forward.

Witnesses can contact arrested-at-pensioners-home-near-sevenoaks/" class="uknip-inline-link">Kent Police on 01622 604100 quoting 46/133976/26. You can also phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report via their website. ENDS