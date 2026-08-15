Man arrested after asylum seeker addresses circulated ahead of three nights of violence in Thetford

A man in his 60s has been arrested as police investigate how the addresses of properties housing asylum seekers were circulated ahead of three nights of violent disorder in Thetford. The suspect was arrested on Friday, August 7, on suspicion of assisting an offender and inciting racial hatred. He was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has since been released on police bail until October 14 while enquiries continue. The arrest forms part of a wider investigation into disorder which saw crowds gather outside a number of properties in the town believed to be used to accommodate asylum seekers. Properties in St John’s Way, Bracken Road, Clover Way, Elm Road and Chester Way were among those targeted. During three consecutive nights of disorder, eggs were thrown, windows were smashed and attempts were reportedly made to gain entry to properties. Residents were moved from the addresses for their safety while police officers were deployed to protect the buildings and those inside. Two police officers were injured during the disorder, including one who was reportedly struck by a rock and another who suffered a serious bite injury while responding to incidents involving crowds outside properties. A total of 19 arrests have been made in connection with the unrest. The disorder has also prompted an investigation into the circulation of sensitive information identifying addresses where asylum seekers were being housed. Serco, which provides asylum accommodation under contract to the Home Office, has said it is investigating allegations surrounding how the addresses became public and is working with police and the Home Office on safeguarding measures. The incidents come amid continuing opposition to proposals to use RAF Barnham, close to the Norfolk-Suffolk border, as accommodation for up to 1,250 asylum seekers. The plans have resulted in protests and counter-protests in the area. Police enquiries into both the disorder and the alleged circulation of addresses remain ongoing.