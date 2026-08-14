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ESSEX TRAIN DERAILED Second train derails in England just 24 hours after Lewes derailment

Second train derails in England just 24 hours after Lewes derailment

A second passenger train has derailed in England within the space of just 24 hours, with reports of multiple people injured following an incident in Wickford, Essex. The train partially came off the tracks at Wickford on Friday, August 14, although the carriages are understood to have remained upright.

Emergency services have been called to the scene amid initial reports that around 20 people may have been injured. The extent of their injuries has not yet been officially confirmed. The incident comes just a day after another passenger train derailed near Lewes in East Sussex, causing major disruption to rail services. Friday’s derailment means two significant incidents have now occurred on England’s railway network within approximately 24 hours. Both have happened as the UK and parts of Europe continue to experience a fifth heatwave of the summer, with prolonged high temperatures affecting infrastructure across the country. At this stage, however, there is no confirmation that the extreme temperatures played any part in either derailment, and the cause of the Wickford incident remains to be established.

Emergency services and railway officials are expected to provide further information on the number of casualties and circumstances surrounding the derailment. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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