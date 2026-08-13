Man and woman jailed for 17 years after drugging men to steal from them – killing two victims

A man and woman who secretly drugged men before stealing from them, causing the deaths of two victims and poisoning two others, have each been jailed for 17 years. Adina Mihai, 31, and Madalin Dumitru, 30, both formerly of Ilford, Essex, were sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on Thursday, August 13. The pair had previously pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Malcolm King, 80, and Gary Mouat, 37, as well as two counts each of administering poison. The court heard the pair targeted men seeking sexual services between August 2024 and July 2025.

Victims’ drinks secretly spiked

Mihai would take payment for sexual services which she did not intend to provide before secretly adding gamma-butyrolactone (GBL) to victims’ drinks. GBL converts into the powerful sedative GHB inside the body. Once the victims were unconscious, property including watches and aftershave was stolen. Two men survived the poisonings. Mr King and Mr Mouat did not. Mr King, from Bagendon near Cirencester, was found dead at his home on August 21, 2024. His death was initially considered non-suspicious because of a pre-existing health condition. Mr Mouat was found dead at his home in Banbury on July 13, 2025.

‘OK, put him to sleep’

An investigation by Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit established that Mihai had poisoned Mr Mouat by secretly adding GBL to an alcoholic drink. While Mihai was at his home, Dumitru sent her a message in Romanian which investigators translated as:

“OK put [him] to sleep.”

He subsequently messaged:

“See if he has a watch, something else, jewellery, etc., more important.”

Forensic links uncovered during the investigation led Gloucestershire Constabulary’s Major Crime Investigation Team to reopen enquiries into Mr King’s death. Further toxicology testing established that he too had been poisoned with GBL. Detectives subsequently identified another two men from across southern England who survived after being drugged and stolen from by the pair.

Son told court: ‘You have ruined my life’

Before sentencing, the families of both men described the devastating consequences of their deaths. Mr King’s daughter told the court:

“When my father was killed, the defendants did not only end his future, they stole mine as well. “That is something no sentence can ever return. It is a loss that I will carry for the rest of my life.”

Mr Mouat’s wife, Louise, described having to tell their eight-year-old son that his father had died. She said:

“I will never forget the scream that came from him when he realised his daddy was gone forever; he dropped to the floor and begged me to say it wasn’t true.”

Their son, now nine, also provided a statement to the court. He said:

“Ever since my dad died my life has been really tough. I miss him every day and will never get to see him again. “You have ruined my life and all the plans we had to do things together. My family is destroyed now.”

His statement ended:

“I will never get over my dad being killed, I will never forget him and I will miss him for the rest of my life. I hope I make him proud.”

Judge: Victims left in ‘deep unconsciousness’

Sentencing Mihai and Dumitru to 17 years each, Mrs Justice Brunner KC told them:

“It ought to have been obvious to you that to administer a covert, uncontrolled dose of such a serious substance to strangers you knew nothing about was a risk to their lives. “You left each victim alone in deep unconsciousness and a moment’s thought could and should have led to the realisation that they might never come around.”

The judge also paid tribute to the joint Thames Valley Police and Gloucestershire Constabulary investigation which brought the pair to justice.

Police believe there could be more victims

Detective Inspector Michael Roddy, of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, described the offending as “calculated” and “predatory”. He said:

“Adina Mihai and Madalin Dumitru deliberately exploited men for financial gain, showing a complete disregard for the devastating consequences of their actions. “Their offending was calculated, predatory and ultimately cost two innocent men their lives.”

Police are keeping an open mind about whether the pair committed further offences. Gloucestershire Constabulary Detective Inspector Adam Stacey said investigators believe there may be other men who encountered Mihai in similar circumstances and were drugged before having possessions stolen. He urged potential victims to come forward, stressing that reports would be handled sensitively and discreetly. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim, or who has information about further offences, can contact police on 101, make an online report or attend a police station, quoting Thames Valley Police reference 43250351661.