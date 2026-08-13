Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MAY BE MORE VICTIMS Man and woman jailed for 17 years after drugging men to steal from them – killing two victims

Man and woman jailed for 17 years after drugging men to steal from them – killing two victims

A man and woman who secretly drugged men before stealing from them, causing the deaths of two victims and poisoning two others, have each been jailed for 17 years. Adina Mihai, 31, and Madalin Dumitru, 30, both formerly of Ilford, Essex, were sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on Thursday, August 13. The pair had previously pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Malcolm King, 80, and Gary Mouat, 37, as well as two counts each of administering poison. The court heard the pair targeted men seeking sexual services between August 2024 and July 2025.

Victims’ drinks secretly spiked

Mihai would take payment for sexual services which she did not intend to provide before secretly adding gamma-butyrolactone (GBL) to victims’ drinks. GBL converts into the powerful sedative GHB inside the body. Once the victims were unconscious, property including watches and aftershave was stolen. Two men survived the poisonings. Mr King and Mr Mouat did not. Mr King, from Bagendon near Cirencester, was found dead at his home on August 21, 2024. His death was initially considered non-suspicious because of a pre-existing health condition. Mr Mouat was found dead at his home in Banbury on July 13, 2025.

‘OK, put him to sleep’

An investigation by Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit established that Mihai had poisoned Mr Mouat by secretly adding GBL to an alcoholic drink. While Mihai was at his home, Dumitru sent her a message in Romanian which investigators translated as:

“OK put [him] to sleep.”

He subsequently messaged:

“See if he has a watch, something else, jewellery, etc., more important.”

Forensic links uncovered during the investigation led Gloucestershire Constabulary’s Major Crime Investigation Team to reopen enquiries into Mr King’s death. Further toxicology testing established that he too had been poisoned with GBL. Detectives subsequently identified another two men from across southern England who survived after being drugged and stolen from by the pair.

Son told court: ‘You have ruined my life’

Before sentencing, the families of both men described the devastating consequences of their deaths. Mr King’s daughter told the court:

“When my father was killed, the defendants did not only end his future, they stole mine as well. “That is something no sentence can ever return. It is a loss that I will carry for the rest of my life.”

Mr Mouat’s wife, Louise, described having to tell their eight-year-old son that his father had died. She said:

“I will never forget the scream that came from him when he realised his daddy was gone forever; he dropped to the floor and begged me to say it wasn’t true.”

Their son, now nine, also provided a statement to the court. He said:

“Ever since my dad died my life has been really tough. I miss him every day and will never get to see him again. “You have ruined my life and all the plans we had to do things together. My family is destroyed now.”

His statement ended:

“I will never get over my dad being killed, I will never forget him and I will miss him for the rest of my life. I hope I make him proud.”

Judge: Victims left in ‘deep unconsciousness’

Sentencing Mihai and Dumitru to 17 years each, Mrs Justice Brunner KC told them:

“It ought to have been obvious to you that to administer a covert, uncontrolled dose of such a serious substance to strangers you knew nothing about was a risk to their lives. “You left each victim alone in deep unconsciousness and a moment’s thought could and should have led to the realisation that they might never come around.”

The judge also paid tribute to the joint Thames Valley Police and Gloucestershire Constabulary investigation which brought the pair to justice.

Police believe there could be more victims

Detective Inspector Michael Roddy, of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, described the offending as “calculated” and “predatory”. He said:

“Adina Mihai and Madalin Dumitru deliberately exploited men for financial gain, showing a complete disregard for the devastating consequences of their actions. “Their offending was calculated, predatory and ultimately cost two innocent men their lives.”

Police are keeping an open mind about whether the pair committed further offences. Gloucestershire Constabulary Detective Inspector Adam Stacey said investigators believe there may be other men who encountered Mihai in similar circumstances and were drugged before having possessions stolen. He urged potential victims to come forward, stressing that reports would be handled sensitively and discreetly. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim, or who has information about further offences, can contact police on 101, make an online report or attend a police station, quoting Thames Valley Police reference 43250351661.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
New Forest wildfire burns 400 acres as firefighters battle blaze for fifth day and A31 remains closed

STILL BURNING New Forest wildfire burns 400 acres as firefighters battle blaze for fifth day and A31 remains closed

UK News
Man, 64, found guilty of sexual offences against teenage girl

CHILD PREDATOR Man, 64, found guilty of sexual offences against teenage girl

UK News
Drug dealer jailed after police find Class A and B drugs hidden in food delivery bag

SPECIAL DELIVERY Drug dealer jailed after police find Class A and B drugs hidden in food delivery bag

UK News
Should You Care If A Casino Is Part of A Big Group?

Should You Care If A Casino Is Part of A Big Group?

UK News
Firefighters battle large woodland blaze at Hawley Lakes in Blackwater

LAKES BLAZE Firefighters battle large woodland blaze at Hawley Lakes in Blackwater

UK News
Eight fire engines battle overnight moorland wildfire near Oldham

MOORLAND BLAZE Eight fire engines battle overnight moorland wildfire near Oldham

UK News
Major search underway at Testwood Lakes after reports of man in water

MAJOR LAKE SEARCH Major search underway at Testwood Lakes after reports of man in water

UK News
Gang facing lengthy jail terms after father-of-two kidnapped, tortured and murdered

LENGTHY SENTANCES Gang facing lengthy jail terms after father-of-two kidnapped, tortured and murdered

UK News
Three men arrested after people ‘shot at with BB gun’ from moving vehicle across Nottinghamshire

SHOTS FIRED Three men arrested after people ‘shot at with BB gun’ from moving vehicle across Nottinghamshire

UK News
CCTV appeal after 16-year-old girl sexually assaulted at White Hart Lane station

STABBING ATTACK CCTV appeal after 16-year-old girl sexually assaulted at White Hart Lane station

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Major incident declared as firefighters battle large blaze near Westbury White Horse

WESTBURY WHITE HORSE Major incident declared as firefighters battle large blaze near Westbury White Horse

UK News
Major incident declared as firefighters battle large blaze near Westbury White Horse

Major incident declared as firefighters battle large blaze near Westbury White Horse

UK News
Urgent appeal to find missing 13-year-old boy from Northfleet

FIND HIM Urgent appeal to find missing 13-year-old boy from Northfleet

UK News
Urgent appeal to find missing 13-year-old boy from Northfleet

Urgent appeal to find missing 13-year-old boy from Northfleet

UK News
Bones found at Biggin Hill property confirmed as human as police investigation continues

HUMAN REMAINS CONFIRMED Bones found at Biggin Hill property confirmed as human as police investigation continues

UK News
Bones found at Biggin Hill property confirmed as human as police investigation continues

Bones found at Biggin Hill property confirmed as human as police investigation continues

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Newbury Road closed between Andover and Enham as firefighters tackle fast-spreading blaze

FAST SPREADING BLAZE Newbury Road closed between Andover and Enham as firefighters tackle fast-spreading blaze

UK News
Newbury Road closed between Andover and Enham as firefighters tackle fast-spreading blaze

Newbury Road closed between Andover and Enham as firefighters tackle fast-spreading blaze

UK News
Woman, 75, dies after aggravated burglary at Finsbury Park home

HORRIFIC ATTACK Woman, 75, dies after aggravated burglary at Finsbury Park home

UK News
Woman, 75, dies after aggravated burglary at Finsbury Park home

Woman, 75, dies after aggravated burglary at Finsbury Park home

UK News
Two seriously injured and nine hurt after passenger train derails near Lewes

LEWES TRAIN DERAILMENT Two seriously injured and nine hurt after passenger train derails near Lewes

UK News
Two seriously injured and nine hurt after passenger train derails near Lewes

Two seriously injured and nine hurt after passenger train derails near Lewes

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Two men jailed after police patrol uncovers cocaine, cash and drug dealing messages

MESSAGE DOWNFULL Two men jailed after police patrol uncovers cocaine, cash and drug dealing messages

UK News
Two men jailed after police patrol uncovers cocaine, cash and drug dealing messages

Two men jailed after police patrol uncovers cocaine, cash and drug dealing messages

UK News
Man jailed after single punch killed father-of-four days before his wedding

ONE PUNCH KILL Man jailed after single punch killed father-of-four days before his wedding

UK News
Man jailed after single punch killed father-of-four days before his wedding

Man jailed after single punch killed father-of-four days before his wedding

UK News
Sleeping Peterborough drug dealer jailed after police find 150 wraps of cocaine and heroin

SLEEPING ON THE JOB Sleeping Peterborough drug dealer jailed after police find 150 wraps of cocaine and heroin

UK News
Sleeping Peterborough drug dealer jailed after police find 150 wraps of cocaine and heroin

Sleeping Peterborough drug dealer jailed after police find 150 wraps of cocaine and heroin

UK News
Watch Live