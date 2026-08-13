Six treated and woman and boy rushed to hospital after major Stourbridge fire

Six people have been treated by emergency crews after a large-scale fire broke out in Stourbridge, with a woman and a boy taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation. West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the fire on Norton Road, Stourbridge, at 2.35pm on Thursday, August 13. A significant emergency response was sent to the scene, including three ambulances, several paramedic officers and the service’s specialist Hazardous Area Response Team (HART).

Six people treated by ambulance crews

Paramedics assessed and treated six people at the scene. Two patients — a woman and a boy — were taken to Russells Hall Hospital after suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation. Four other people were assessed and treated before being discharged at the scene. No further patients required treatment from ambulance crews. A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said:

“Six people were treated by our crews at the scene. “Two patients, a woman and a boy, were taken to Russell’s Hall Hospital suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation, while four others were discharged at the scene. “No further patients required treatment from ambulance staff.”

Major emergency response

The incident prompted a large-scale response from emergency services as crews worked at the scene on Norton Road. The deployment of the Hazardous Area Response Team allows specially trained paramedics to provide medical treatment in potentially hazardous or difficult environments alongside other emergency services. The circumstances surrounding the fire and the extent of the damage have not yet been confirmed. This is a developing incident and further updates will follow as more information becomes available.