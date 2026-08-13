Firefighters battle large woodland blaze at Hawley Lakes in Blackwater

Firefighters are tackling a large woodland fire at Hawley Lakes in Blackwater, with crews expected to remain at the scene for several hours. Emergency crews were called to the area after fire broke out in woodland surrounding the lakes. Firefighters have managed to surround the blaze, preventing it from spreading further, but the fire remains deep-seated and requires continued firefighting operations. Crews are expected to remain at Hawley Lakes for a number of hours while they work to extinguish remaining hotspots and bring the incident fully under control. Smoke from the fire is affecting the surrounding area and members of the public are being urged to stay away. The fire service has asked people to avoid Hawley Lakes both because of the smoke and to ensure emergency crews have sufficient space to carry out their work safely. People nearby who are affected by smoke should keep doors and windows closed. The incident comes amid extremely hot and dry conditions across southern England, with fire services dealing with an increased risk of woodland, grass and vegetation fires. The cause of the Hawley Lakes fire has not yet been confirmed. This is a developing incident and further updates will follow.