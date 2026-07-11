Child seriously injured in lorry collision as man arrested in Ongar

A man has been arrested after a child suffered serious injuries in a collision involving a lorry in Ongar, with police appealing for witnesses. Emergency services were called to Epping Road (A414) at around 4.20pm on Friday, 10 July, following reports of a collision involving a lorry and a child. The child sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. Essex Police confirmed that a man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remains in police custody while enquiries continue.

Major emergency response

A large emergency service presence attended the scene, including paramedics, police, firefighters and the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance, which landed in Bowes Field nearby. The collision occurred close to the Four Wantz roundabout, resulting in significant road closures and traffic disruption. Police confirmed Epping Road remains closed while specialist collision investigators examine the scene. Motorists travelling from Chelmsford have only been able to turn left onto the High Street, while traffic approaching from Fyfield Road has been diverted towards High Ongar or the High Street.

Police appeal for witnesses

Officers are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, or who was driving in the area at the time, to come forward. They are particularly keen to hear from motorists with dashcam footage or anyone with CCTV or other video recordings that may assist the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Essex Police, quoting incident 1045 of 10 July. The road is expected to remain closed while forensic collision investigators continue their enquiries.