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FATAL CRASH Appeal After 70-Year-Old Man Dies in Halifax Road Crash

Appeal After 70-Year-Old Man Dies in Halifax Road Crash

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal single-vehicle collision in Calderdale that claimed the life of a 70-year-old man. Officers from the West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit are investigating the collision, which happened on the A58 Halifax Road, Halifax, on Sunday 2 August. Emergency services were called to the scene at around 3.08pm after a Nissan Note, travelling towards Hipperholme, left the carriageway before colliding with a stone wall.

Driver Dies at the Scene

Paramedics attended and provided emergency medical treatment, but despite their efforts, the driver, a 70-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed.

Witness Appeal

Detectives are now working to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision and are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. They are particularly keen to hear from motorists with dashcam footage or anyone who saw the Nissan Note travelling along the A58 before the crash.

Police Enquiries Ongoing

The Roads Policing Unit continues to investigate the fatal collision and is appealing for anyone with information that could assist enquiries to contact West Yorkshire Police. Witnesses or anyone with relevant footage are asked to get in touch via 101 or through the force’s online reporting service, quoting the relevant incident details.

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