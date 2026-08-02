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TRAVEL CHAOS Huge Grass Fire Sparks Travel Chaos as Trains to Liverpool Street Halted and M25 Engulfed in Smoke

Huge Grass Fire Sparks Travel Chaos as Trains to Liverpool Street Halted and M25 Engulfed in Smoke

A major grass fire burning alongside a busy railway line has brought rail services to a standstill and caused significant disruption on the M25 after thick smoke drifted across the motorway. Emergency services were called to the blaze near Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire, at around 2pm on Sunday (2 August) after multiple fires broke out close to the railway tracks. At least 50 emergency calls were made as large plumes of smoke spread across the area, reducing visibility for motorists and forcing the suspension of rail services.  

Liverpool Street Services Suspended

Train services to and from London Liverpool Street, the UK’s busiest railway station, were halted after the London Fire Brigade instructed operators to stop all train movements through the area as a safety precaution. Greater Anglia confirmed services were being diverted via Seven Sisters, while trains serving Stansted Airport, Cambridge North, Meridian Water and Hertford East were also severely affected. A spokesperson for Greater Anglia said:

“Unfortunately, we have received reports of multiple fires close to the railway lines and, as a safety precaution, the London Fire Brigade have instructed that all train movements in the area be stopped.”

Smoke Engulfs M25

Motorists travelling on the M25 between Junctions 25 (Enfield) and 26 (Waltham Abbey) were warned to take extra care as thick smoke drifted across the motorway. Although the fire was brought under control by around 5pm, smoke continued to affect visibility in the area.  

Fourteen Hectares Burned

The London Fire Brigade said that, at the height of the incident, around 14 hectares of grassland were ablaze. Firefighters remained at the scene extinguishing hotspots while rail operators warned disruption would continue until the railway could be safely reopened.

Major Delays for Airport Passengers

Passengers travelling to Stansted Airport faced lengthy delays, with journey times increasing to as much as two-and-a-half hours. Rail operators advised passengers travelling from Liverpool Street to Stansted to use the London Underground to King’s Cross St Pancras, before travelling via Cambridge to reach the airport. Greater Anglia tickets were also being accepted on alternative services, including London Underground, Great Northern, Thameslink, London Overground and London Buses.

Fire Under Control

The London Fire Brigade confirmed the fire was under control by 5pm, approximately three hours after crews were first called. Traffic delays and rail disruption are expected to continue while emergency services and Network Rail complete safety checks and restore the affected railway lines.

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